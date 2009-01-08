So some crisis counselors opt for softer methods, such as helping a defendant write an op-ed for a newspaper or build a personal website to set matters straight. Many lawyers complain that p.r. fixers like McCarthy, with all their communicating, could set clients up for self-incrimination. There's also the price tag: Crisis counselors charge anywhere between $500 and $750 an hour, about the same as a good legal team. But the flourishing of crisis managers has forced defense lawyers to take on less-traditional duties for clients who now expect the whole package. Lefcourt even hired a speech coach for one of his clients, whom he describes as the second-most powerful politician in New York State at the time. In taped practice sessions, certain tics emerged. For one: "He had a habit of looking immediately away from the questioner, usually up," Lefcourt says, "which on video tape came across as so sneaky."

Of course, no amount of coaching can overcome the shadow of guilt cast by physical evidence. By the time a trial begins, defense attorneys are focused entirely on fiddling with the details of the case to make the defendant seem hubristic instead of criminal. Securities fraud is less black and white than, say, check fraud. If you tell investors you have faith in a fund, and choose not to share negative assessments to the contrary, that could be enough for a conviction. It all comes down to peering inside the defendant's head and discovering what he or she meant to do.

When it comes to this blurry question of intent, the absolute bugbear of defense attorneys is e-mail, which can't be destroyed unless you want to face charges for obstruction of justice. "The e-mails have been devastating," says Ellen S. Podgor, a professor at Stetson University College of Law. "It used to be they'd wire someone up and go get information. Now they go in and get the e-mails." When the feds arrested two fund managers at Bear Stearns this summer on charges of misleading investors, for example, the indictment included several mortifying e-mails that no one had dared delete, like this note from manager Ralph Cioffi warning a colleague to stay mum on a fund's lousy performance: "Don't talk about [the February results] to anyone or I'll shoot you. ... I can't believe anything has been this bad." Faced with embarrassing missives like these, defense attorneys try to paint their clients as back-slapping good ol' boys instead of criminal manipulators. "We all tend to be wise guys in e-mail," says Lawrence S. Goldman, a Manhattan defense attorney. "We say things to our buddies that aren't meant to reflect our thoughts." If only the boys from Bear Stearns could cast their overzealous faith in crappy hedge funds as the equivalent of frats boys sharing exaggerated stories of sexual conquest.

The best role model for pulling off a post-conviction makeover may be none other than good old Milken, who now goes by Mike. Once blamed for billions of dollars in losses at failed savings and loans, he has remade himself as a financial innovator, health care crusader, and philanthropist. Milken's personal website (no doubt set up for him by someone a bit like Jim McCarthy) includes an essay on how the Watts riots in his hometown of Los Angeles inspired him to change his major at Berkeley from math to business, because "civil rights wasn't just about where you could sit on a bus; it also meant equal opportunity to ... own and build a business." He goes on to take credit for the "financial revolution" that helped create much of the new wealth of the last 20 years.

As it turns out, Milken was an early advocate of securitized debt, the repackaged loans and mortgages many people blame for toppling financial institutions. But efforts to blast Milken with some of the heat for the current crisis haven't worked so far. He's even won the praise of his old nemesis, Giuliani, and is waiting to hear back from President Bush about a pardon. If the fire reaches up to the top floors, it seems, the best thing to do is remodel your kitchen.

Angela Valdez is a freelance writer in Arlington, VA.

By Angela Valdez