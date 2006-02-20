Loan Shark

With Boehner’s approval, Congress switched the interest rate on most student loans from a variable one, which this year averaged an attractive 5.3 percent, to a fixed rate of 6.8 percent. The variable rate over the last 14 years has averaged just 6.1 percent. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the variable formula would have generated rates of about 6.4 percent on average in the future. But, thanks to the new fixed rate that takes effect on July 1, a member of the class of 2010 who borrows the typical $17,000 during school will likely have to pay as much as $1,000 more than a student under the old system, according to calculations provided by the American Council on Education (ACE). The rates will jump even more for the increasingly popular federal loans that allow parents to borrow the full cost of their child’s education. The Parent Loan for Undergraduate Students (plus) rate will rise from the current 6.1 percent (and a ten-year average of 6.9 percent) to 8.5 percent in July. That means repaying the typical one-year plus loan of $10,000 taken out this fall will cost up to $1,200 more than repaying one taken out this spring, according to ACE. The Republican leadership, with Boehner serving as point man for the issue, studiously avoided alternative proposals for student-loan reforms that nonpartisan experts, such as the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the CBO, as well as many Republican House members, reported could have achieved similar tax savings without costing students and their families. Doing so, however, would have required a larger government role in administering student loans—something that is anathema to pro-business ideologues like Boehner. The alternatives also would have cut into the profits of the private lenders who make student loans and who have been very generous donors to Republicans, especially Boehner, in the last several years.

Boehner says he cares about his constituents’ dreams, but the Republican changes to the student-loan program clearly make it tougher for students to realize theirs. And Boehner talks about respecting constituents’ values, but the groups whose values he served best in this case were those of his political donors, the companies that make money offering student loans.

Educational lending companies and their employees have given a total of $3.5 million to members of Congress since the 2004 election cycle, according to data provided by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP)—three-quarters of that amount to Republicans. And more than half a million dollars went to just two men: the chairmen of the subcommittee and committee that handled the changes to the student-loan program. Howard P. “Buck“ McKeon of Santa Clarita, California, chairman of the Twenty-First Century Competitiveness Subcommittee, collected the most: $262,000. Boehner, who headed the House Education and the Workforce Committee until stepping down to assume his new leadership post, came in a close second with $236,000. Sallie Mae, the nation’s largest educational lender, has been the single biggest donor to Boehner’s PAC since 1989, contributing a total of $122,000, according to CRP data.