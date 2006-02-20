Loan Shark

Educational lending companies and their employees have given a total of $3.5 million to members of Congress since the 2004 election cycle, according to data provided by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP)—three-quarters of that amount to Republicans. And more than half a million dollars went to just two men: the chairmen of the subcommittee and committee that handled the changes to the student-loan program. Howard P. “Buck“ McKeon of Santa Clarita, California, chairman of the Twenty-First Century Competitiveness Subcommittee, collected the most: $262,000. Boehner, who headed the House Education and the Workforce Committee until stepping down to assume his new leadership post, came in a close second with $236,000. Sallie Mae, the nation’s largest educational lender, has been the single biggest donor to Boehner’s PAC since 1989, contributing a total of $122,000, according to CRP data.

This is hardly the first time Boehner has been vulnerable to charges of undue lobbyist influence. He is notorious for having once handed out tobacco lobbyist checks on the floor of the House. And The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that, in December, Boehner told a meeting of lenders anxious about the pending changes to the student-loan program, “Relax. Stay calm.... At the end of the day, I believe you’ll be at least satisfied, or even perhaps happy” with the changes. “Know that I have all of you in my two trusted hands,” he said.

Boehner says that, despite appearances, his two trusted hands actually delivered for students and parents. The changes don’t raise borrowing costs. The tax savings, he claims, are really coming from the profits of middlemen like Sallie Mae, Nelnet, and Citibank, which market, process, and package the loans. (These companies raise capital to lend out to students, but the government pays a portion of the interest and guarantees against most of the risks of default.) It’s certainly true that the bill did take some savings out of the hides of the lenders. It phases out the 3 percent origination fees that some (though fewer and fewer) banks were charging students. Congress also made lenders absorb 1 percent more of the cost of student defaulters. And—in a move that Boehner initially opposed—it phases out a controversial program that would have guaranteed some lenders annual profits of 9.5 percent on a comparatively small group of loans (an estimated $17 billion out of the $400 billion outstanding).

But other subtle changes in the bill will create new business and profits for the lenders that should offset these losses. Congress put a stopper on an increasingly popular program in which universities themselves lend to students, thus saving the lenders from increased competition. It also upped the maximums that freshmen, sophomores, and graduate students can borrow from the federal government, increasing the amount of guaranteed-return business lenders can do. At the same time, it kept the total amount of federal debt undergraduates can accrue capped at $23,000, thus allowing for the continuing boom in the far more profitable private educational lending market. All in all, Wall Street analysts and lenders say, the bill won’t hurt business.

Congress could have achieved the same or even greater savings without forcing already financially pressed students and their families to shoulder even more debt had it been willing to take some business away from Sallie Mae and other lenders. Congress could have expanded a Clinton-era program in which schools forward loan applications directly to the federal government, rather than to middlemen. Several GAO and CBO studies have found that the direct-lending program costs taxpayers much less than extending loans through lenders like Sallie Mae. Government watchdogs have estimated that every dollar loaned through these middlemen costs the federal government at least 9 cents. The government, of course, can borrow more cheaply than businesses can. And it doesn’t have to pay investors dividends or CEOs eight-figure pay packages like the $95 million taken home from 2000 to 2004 by Sallie Mae Chairman and former CEO Albert Lord. Little wonder that various analyses have found that loans made directly may actually earn the government 2 percent, or, at the very worst, lose only about 2 percent. Having schools funnel consolidation loans—which new graduates typically take out to combine all of their federal education debts into one fixed-rate loan—directly to the federal government could have saved more than $3 billion a year, the GAO says.