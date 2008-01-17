The need to boost household incomes through more work by both men and women adds stress on families whose breadwinners enjoy little job flexibility. When Bernstein spoke with me on Thursday, he was working at home, anticipating that he might have to pick his children up from school early because of a snowstorm. It's not a freedom all workers have. "If I were a cashier at a department store, I probably couldn't do that," he said.

Both Clinton and Obama know all this. So does John Edwards, who deserves credit for pushing his competitors to address class issues and whose policies--and "son of a mill worker" speeches--are aimed directly at working-class voters.

A little-noticed part of Clinton's stump speech demands that more "respect" be given to Americans who will not attend college. "More young people do not go to college than do," she says. "In fact, it's close to 60 percent that do not. What are we doing for those 60 percent hardworking, motivated young Americans? I don't think we're paying enough attention to them." She's got that right.

Obama knows that Clinton has had an edge on him so far among white working-class Democrats, and he has long preached that social reform transcends race and ethnicity. "These days, what ails working-class and middle-class blacks and Latinos is not fundamentally different from what ails their white counterparts," he wrote in The Audacity of Hope, his 2006 book. "And what would help minority workers are the same things that would help white workers."

But these themes have been garbled, obscured and distorted by the recent distractions. "We're not going to win on identity politics," said Rep. Artur Davis, an African-American Democrat from Alabama whose words should be chiseled on the walls of both campaigns' headquarters. "The Republican Party is sitting there salivating at the prospects of a battle between white females and blacks."

And the white working class, male and female alike, will wonder what stake they have in the fight. Dr. King, who said that black and white workers were "equally oppressed," and had "mutual aspirations for a fairer share," would not have it this way.

E. J. DIONNE, JR. is a columnist for The Washington Post, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

