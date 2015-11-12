This moral legacy and confidence, like the famous devotion of the Nabokovs to one another, seem to be at variance with the novelist's reputation as a wilfully eccentric, perverse and obscure writer with a vaguely shady intent. His most famous and at one time "scandalous" book, Lolita, indeed was first published by the sex-obsessed Olympia Press in Paris. The novels Nabokov wrote in Russian and later translated into English (with his son Dmitri)--Mary: King, Queen And Knave; The Gift: The Defense: Invitation To A Beheading--the novels beginning with The Real Life Of Sebastian Knight he wrote in English--Bend Sinister; Lolita;: Pnin; Pale Fire; Ada--still are bewildering to many readers, seemingly perverse in content and impish in style.

But Nabokov, the last of the great 20th century modernists, was at heart as deeply traditionalist as Proust, Joyce, Faulkner, Eliot. As we seem to know only now that the returns are in, modernism was experimental in technique and style, provocative in intent, as a protest against mass society and conformism. It was a revolt of individual genius against life without moral definition. There were Russian writers before 1917 whose experimentalism and impudence were their warning against mass standards and the intellectual dishonesty that followed from political authoritarianism in every sphere of Russian life.

Modernism flourished in exile and expatriation. But no other "modern master" underwent such painful uprooting as Nabokov. In Germany, England, France, America, and finally Switzerland, Nabokov from the age of 20 sought to carry on the great pre-Soviet tradition of "advanced" art and free imagination. For more than 20 years he had to struggle for a livelihood as a tutor, Russian teacher, tennis coach, translator--what did he not do to keep his family alive! Yet he was steadily producing the novels that made him famous as "Sirin" to Russian readers and attacking every "cliche," his favorite enemy, in the melting of culture and politics. He constantly had to explain that most Russian intellectuals were in exile because they believed in democracy, not monarchism.

Nabokov's ruling faith as an artist was his hatred of the expected, of "mediocrity" (another favorite swear word), of that self-satisfaction in shoddy goods that more and more passes in American education and culture. His hero and hilarious superman Van in Ada says, "For him the written word existed only in its abstract purity, in its unrepeatable appeal to an equally ideal mind. It belonged solely to its creator and could not be spoken of or enacted by a mime without letting the deadly stab of another's mind destroy the artist in the very lair of his art."

The "deadly stab of another's mind" was something that the lordly Nabokov certainly resisted. He not so much rejected as mentally obliterated (he thought) Freud, Faulkner, Conrad, Camus, Pasternak, Solzhenitsyn--not to forget much of Dostoevsky! Nabokov was conceited enough to put down Einstein not just because of his sentimental pacifism but as a physicist. Yet Nabokov's onslaughts against so many other writers seem funny and very Russian. Imagine admiring Ulysses and not recognizing a so much more interesting novel that comes out of Joyce, The Sound And The Fury! Nabokov was never more Russian, in gamesmanship and argumentativeness, more perky, mocking, mischievous and excessive, than in the zeal he brought to winning over his contemporaries. He loved to put others down as "frauds" or--most destructive!--"not important."