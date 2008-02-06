McCain, in other words, lost the core Republican states and instead piled up delegates in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois and California. All are traditionally Democratic states unlikely to vote for him in November. Rudy Giuliani's strategy, which was premised on his strength in such places, actually worked--but it worked for John McCain.

Huckabee's showing may doom Romney's chances of uniting conservatives behind his candidacy. That, in turn, would only aggravate the frustration of McCain's critics on the right. They will continue to look on powerlessly as a starched investment banker and a good-natured preacher split asunder their party's natural majority.

Clinton and Obama face different challenges. Democrats have declared in poll after poll that they like both of them, but the two have reached parity in part because of difficulties each has with important constituencies.

Obama is the overwhelming favorite of voters under 30, and he has inspired a disciplined army of youthful organizers who helped him win decisive victories in caucuses in Colorado, Kansas, Idaho, Minnesota, North Dakota and Alaska. If Clinton is the nominee, how many of these young voters will walk away from a process that thwarted their hopes?

Sisterhood has certainly been powerful for Clinton. But does her weakness among male Democrats--she lost men by 20 points in Delaware, 21 points in Connecticut and 39 points in Georgia--portend problems in a general election?

For his part, Obama has consistently lost badly among voters over 65 who are white or Latino. Outside his home state of Illinois, he has yet to make serious inroads among white working-class voters who were central to Clinton's victories in states such as Massachusetts and New Jersey. Obama will need a larger share of these voters in the coming Ohio showdown in March and, possibly, in Pennsylvania in April. And he would need them in November.

But the larger challenge is to a Republican Party that faces, simultaneously, an insurrection and a lack of enthusiasm in the ranks.

Super Tuesday anointed McCain as the favorite for nomination. It did not make him the favorite of his party's most important wing.

E. J. DIONNE, JR. is a columnist for The Washington Post, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

By E.J. Dionne, Jr.