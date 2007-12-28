It’s an early Saturday morning in West Des Moines, less than two weeks out from the caucuses, and Clinton has lured some 350 Iowans to a local high school. We’ve ostensibly come to hear the definitive case for Hillary--and Bill clearly intends to make it. But, then, this crowd would have shown up to hear Clinton make the case for energy-efficient windows. (Which is fortunate, since he’ll be doing that, too.)

This is a point that’s generally lost in the coverage of Clinton. In the cost-benefit analysis that looms over any discussion of the former president these days, there is, on the one hand, the '90s--that distant period of low unemployment, high-growth, and relative peace and security. This is the asset side of the ledger, the stuff that’s supposed to help Hillary. On the liability side is the politician who defined the decade--the serial triangulator and sometime adulterer. The more voters look past the '90s and focus on Clinton himself, the more problematic his presence is supposed to be.

What this analysis misses--that strange, erratic "Charlie Rose" appearance notwithstanding--is the sheer pleasure of seeing the big guy work. You’d be hard-pressed to recall a Democratic presidential field richer in talent than the current one. And yet, five minutes into any Clinton riff, you realize you’re watching some freakish hybrid of the party’s top-tier. There’s the policy fluency to rival his wife’s: “If you took any country’s health care system, and dropped it in America--Japan, Germany, you just go pick one--it would cover everyone and cost you $700 billion less than we spend today,” he says. There’s enough soaring rhetoric to embarrass Barack Obama: “Every other area we’re the ‘can-do’ country ... except in health care, where we say, ‘I’m sorry, we’re a ‘can’t-do’ country.’ ... It’s pitiful. I’m tired of hearing it.”

And, despite those eight years in the White House, the frequent jet-setting and the eye-popping speaking fees, Clinton still oozes enough ordinary-Joe to make John Edwards look like the leisure class. “How many times have you showed up in a new doctor’s office and before you can get the first pill or the first examination, you have to sit there and answer five pages of questions about your medical history?” Clinton asks, evoking numerous head-nods. “I had to have a little dental procedure and ... I wanted to scream that I was president and governor, I had very good medical records. I am 60 years old. I do not remember the answer to half of these questions. You’ve all been there, haven’t you?”