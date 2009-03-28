The IMF Matters

The Obama administration has countered with an aggressive push towards more fiscal stimulus around the world. This is not a crazy idea under the circumstances, but--perhaps due to lack of time--the diplomatic ground work was not done, and the European response is a cacophony of “no” in a variety of accents.

All of this leaves us with just one major topic around which there can be agreement: the IMF. And the nature of this agreement comes down to how much money the IMF can lend out to countries that are under pressure or already in deep water. You may like or hate the IMF (full disclosure: I was its chief economist through August 2008), but remember this--when everything goes really bad, if you can’t borrow from the IMF, then things get much worse. IMF lending capacity currently stands at a mere $250 billion (no typo), an insufficient amount in a world of trillion dollar problems, and it can only be increased if member countries agree.

Japan already put $100 billion on the table, in the form of a loan to the IMF. Belatedly recognizing that the frontline in today’s crisis is in Eastern Europe and, increasingly, in weaker Western European countries that would be expensive to bailout, the European Union last week pledged slightly more than $100 billion (again, as a line of credit).

But the Americans have suggested, forcefully and persuasively, that these contributions are not enough. Secretary Geithner argues that the world should put up $500 billion in total--and this is a task now taken on by President Obama. He should be able to bring Congress along for a U.S. contribution of $50 billion, particularly as the funding would come as a line of credit to the IMF, for which the budget cost is (honestly) nearly zero.

But the rest of the world is a tougher nut. The president has strong international visibility and a lot of supporters around the world. But where can he get another $250 billion? Can he bring China on board? They want the IMF and the U.S. to get off their case about their (undervalued) exchange rate already, and this seems like a high price. Should Obama go back to Saudi Arabia for cash support, as U.S. Presidents have been doing, awkwardly, since the 1970s? Perhaps, but the Saudis, like many emerging markets, don’t like the overrepresentation of Europeans in the governance structure of the IMF and will drag their feet. Can he get more from Japan, which has vast dollar reserves but hates to take the lead?