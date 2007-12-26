As the Hillary Clinton campaign gathered steam over the past year, feminists, often in spite of past misgivings about the candidate, were excited by what seemed to be a unequivocal message that women’s political leadership--not motherhood, or peace rallies, or high-profile female surrogates like Oprah--could change women’s lives. Feminist messaging of a particular, second-wave vintage became a defining characteristic of the Clinton primary campaign. “Make history with Hillary!” was one early slogan. At her alma mater, Wellesley College , Clinton told students her election would help American women “shatter that highest glass ceiling” of what she called the “boys club of presidential politics.” The theme was not feminine difference, but gender equality, as represented by the symbol of one woman reaching the highest heights of power.

But the Clinton campaign, too, can stereotype women’s concerns in its attempts to win their votes. For weeks, they’ve been hammering the story of Obama’s noncommittal “present” votes on seven Illinois State Senate bills that attempted to limit women’s access to abortion. Illinois Planned Parenthood says it urged Obama to vote “present” to preserve a pro-choice seat in the legislature, but the Clinton camp isn’t backing down--on December 20 they hosted a conference call with reporters to attack the votes further.

Even if feminists come to be less than over-the-moon about Obama's record on choice, the fact is that they are not likely to base their votes on shades of grey in candidates’ reproductive rights records. The war in Iraq , the economy, and health care consistently poll as the top issues on the minds of American women, Republican or Democrat, with terrorism, the environment, and education occupying a second tier. The priorities of male voters are almost indistinguishable.

In such a climate, does Barack Obama’s message of feminine difference make sense? The campaign, of course, is desperate to connect the strong antiwar views of grassroots Democrats to their candidate’s long history of opposition to the war. Clinton has been able to neutralize that threat in part by promising to withdraw the troops, but also, when it comes to women, by becoming a vessel for lifetimes of frustration with male-dominated politics. The Obama campaign is responding by subtly suggesting that Clinton ’s original support for the Iraq war was anti-feminist, like all wars, and a failure to, as Schakowsky puts it, “consider the personal consequences of what war is all about.” Was it more anti-feminist than voting against--or running against--the first viable female presidential candidate? The answer to that question depends on what kind of feminism one subscribes to.

Perhaps Clinton fears Obama’s mommy shtick, because lately, she’s adopted it. One recent Iowa TV advertisement steps away from the “make history” rhetoric to focus on--yep--motherhood. “Hey, I’m a girl!” it seems to scream, as Clinton appears alongside her mother, Dorothy Rodham, and her daughter, Chelsea , at campaign events and in an antiseptic kitchen. “My mom taught me to stand up for myself, and stand up for those who can’t do it on their own,” Clinton narrates as the words “Hillary lives with her mom,” flash across the screen. She continues, “I’m proud to live by those values, but what I’m most proud of is knowing who I’ve passed them on to.” The camera settles on a smiling Chelsea , currently standing up for others by working for a hedge fund.

Like Obama’s web documentary, the commercial is cheesy, off-putting, and chock full of stereotypes, even as it manages to convey sentiments that feel, at least to me, somehow emotionally true. But no matter how viscerally distasteful, this campaign for the hearts and minds of Democratic women will only kick into higher gear over the coming weeks and months. Women are more likely to be Democrats (they represent 60 percent of Iowa Democratic caucus-goers), more likely to make it to the polls (in 2004, 54 percent of the electorate was female), and more likely to choose their candidates late in the game. Let the pandering begin.

Dana Goldstein is a writing fellow at The American Prospect.

By Dana Goldstein