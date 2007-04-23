"The surprise," said an official of Nicolas Sarkozy's UMP party last night, "was that there was no surprise!" Yes, to the extent that, as predicted, Sarkozy and Socialist Ségolène Royal made it into the second round of the French presidential election, scoring roughly what the polls had predicted. This time, French voters seem to have told the truth to pollsters, despite widespread speculation that they would not (including by me--mea culpa).

But there was one big surprise in the first round voting on Sunday, albeit one that no member of Sarkozy's party could publicly acknowledge. It is that Sarkozy's strategy of running to the right, and taking voters from perennial anti-immigrant candidate Jean-Marie Le Pen, worked. Strikingly, Le Pen's vote sank from nearly 17 percent in 2002 to barely 10 percent this year--a loss of one million votes. Most of those probably went to Sarkozy, and they represent his first-round margin over Royal. On Monday, establishment commentators like Le Monde Editor Jean-Marie Colombani were quick to hail "the victory of democracy over the extremes"--but Sarkozy has arguably coopted the extremes, not defeated them, through his tough talk about cleaning out the troubled suburbs with a power hose, his proposal to create a new Ministry of National Identity and Immigration, and his invocation of France's "Christian roots."

This same strategy may well carry "Sarko" over the top in the second round of the elections, to be held on Sunday, May 6. He will likely attract most of the rest of the Le Pen voters, plus the handful that supported reactionary Philippe de Villiers, and a majority of those who went for centrist François Bayrou. As new polls are already indicating, all this should be enough to lift him comfortably over 50 percent.

But Sarkozy's success with the Le Pen electorate is also a potential weakness, because it will only deepen the hatred and fear felt toward him from the left, and it will confirm his position as the most vilified major figure in French politics. During the first round campaign, a majority of voters consistently told pollsters that they disliked Sarkozy, and anti-Sarkozy websites proliferated (there is even a site called www.discosarko.com which allows you to set the candidate twirling to the disco dance of your choice). Not surprisingly, Royal's campaign officials were telling reporters last night that "We have a chance if we turn the second round into an anti-Sarko referendum."