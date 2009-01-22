All this is really water under the bridge. Since 2000, 25 settlements were evacuated by Israel--and the other settlements kept growing. Palestinian violence was crushed and consequently subsided in the West Bank, but terror originating from Gaza never ceased. When Mitchell comes to the region, he is going to hear contradicting stories, exactly the way he did in 2000: The Palestinians will still focus on settlement activities, while Israel will argue that violence is still a threat. Palestinians will try to convince him that the West Bank and Gaza should be handled separately, while Israel will try to argue that you can’t fix one area without fixing the other.

But while most people will focus on Mitchell’s supposed position regarding settlements (and the possibility that such position will make it hard for him not to pick a fight with the most probable next Israeli prime minister, Likud leader Binyamin Netanyahu), the Mitchell Report finding that seems much more problematic today is the conclusion that Palestinian violence was not planned by the Palestinian leadership (namely, Yasser Arafat). The report says that “we were provided with no persuasive evidence that the [Ariel] Sharon visit [to Temple Mount in 2000] was anything other than an internal political act; neither were we provided with persuasive evidence that the PA planned the uprising.” This was, arguably, the most devastating rebuke of Israel’s claims--what most Israelis believe today, and what the Bush administration eventually came to believe --that Arafat wanted, initiated, planned, and executed this terror campaign.

This was typical Mitchell. Rejecting the narrative of both sides--Mitchell did not accept Palestinians’ claims that Sharon’s “provocation” was the cause for violence either--in the hope that a third, “balanced” version, can be swallowed, if not enthusiastically, by the parties. There’s reason to assume that in style, if not in substance, Mitchell will not change this approach and will try to find a middle ground, earning some praise and some rebuke for his actions.

Mitchell was in Israel last month when rumors of his possible appointment had already reached Jerusalem. Those meeting him left with the impression that Mitchell still believes in the viability of the “Clinton parameters” for peace--those presented during the Camp David summit of 2000. Not an earth-shattering position for an American president, but one that shifts the debate from the principals of the future Israeli-Palestinian agreement to the practical questions related to getting there. Will he decide that solving the problem of Gaza is crucial before real progress can be made on other issues, or will he adopt the position that Gaza can be contained while progress is made in the West Bank, and dealt with later in the process? Settlement freeze first or second? Building Palestinian institutions first, or final status agreement first? Israelis can point to Gaza as proof that the concurrent-steps approach initiated in the Annapolis summit doesn’t seem to work very well; Palestinians will point to the success of Palestinian forces in Jenin as proof that it does. Mitchell will spend many months debating and pondering those issues, as both sides have proven in the past that they excel most in a dragging-feet contest.

Even if Mitchell can somehow overcome each side’s inertia, his achievement or failure will not be determined by new road maps or modified Obama parameters. Mitchell’s success will be determined by the ability of the Obama administration to engage Iran effectively, and by its ability to turn the regional tide. As long as those forces working to destabilize the Middle East--Hezbollah, Hamas, and their enablers--control the pace of events and inspire the Arab masses, it is very hard to envision a “road map” that will take this track to its final destination.