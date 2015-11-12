Rick Santorum has the cut of a Sun Belt Republican. He's young (36), married (two kids), religious (Roman Catholic), non-Ivy League-educated (Penn State), a workaholic (employed full-time while in law school) and very conservative (Reaganite, 1990s vintage). Only he's running for the Senate in Pennsylvania, not Arizona. Santorum's self-characterization sounds like a description of Newt Gingrich: "aggressive, a roll-up-your-sleeves guy, an activist ... the Energizer Bunny conservative." His opponent, Democratic Senator Harris Wofford, says that Santorum, if elected, would be the most right-wing senator from Pennsylvania this century. Maybe so. Yet Santorum has at least a fifty-fifty chance of ousting Wofford on November 8.

Santorum reflects the most important trend in the 1994 campaign, aside from the Republican surge itself. Inside the GOP, Reaganism has triumphed. Bushism is dead. Republican candidates nearly everywhere are more conservative than ever, particularly in Senate races and notably in the Rust Belt. Pennsylvania has a modern tradition of electing moderate Republicans: Hugh Scott, Richard Schweiker, John Heinz and Arlen Specter as senators; Bill Scranton, Ray Shafer and Richard Thornburgh as governors. But Santorum is closer ideologically to Gingrich than to these centrists. In Ohio, Mike DeWine, likely to succeed Democrat Howard Metzenbaum, is more conservative than the last Republican senator from the state, Bob Taft Jr. In Missouri, John Ashcroft is markedly to the right of retiring GOP Senator John Danforth, whose seat he's favored to win. Spencer Abraham of Michigan and Rod Grams of Minnesota are more conservative than any Republican senator from their states in decades. "Moderate Republican senators are apoplectic about this," says Vin Weber, a former GOP congressman. Assuming Republicans win a minimum of three or four seats, moderate ranks will shrink and the Senate will be tugged even more to the right.

For Republicans to capture the Senate--seven seats required--Santorum's race is critical. Certainly Wofford is worried, acting more like a challenger than an incumbent. In a debate on "This Week with David Brinkley" on September 25, Wofford attacked, waving his arms, his voice quavering. Santorum, with a laser stare and a half-grin on his face, responded with utter calm. Wofford said Santorum, a House member from the Pittsburgh suburbs since 1990, is an obstructionist and a practitioner of "petty partisanship." Swiping a zinger from Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, Wofford added, "If you took 'no' out of the English language, [Santorum] would be speechless." Santorum played along. "It's a 'no' to more government control of your lives," he said. "I'll very happily stand up here and say we don't need to pay more taxes and we don't need to give up more freedoms to Washington, D.C. I will say 'yes' to solving problems."

By early October, Wofford had aired five T.V. ads, three of them negative. Two are hardy perennials, faulting Santorum for missing congressional votes. The first said he had missed thirty-two votes this year. It was followed by a "news update" noting Santorum had missed three more. "Where was he?" the follow-up spot asked. "Flying first-class to another special-interest campaign fund-raiser." Wofford knew this because he was on the same Pittsburgh-to-Philadelphia flight, sitting in coach. Wofford's chief consultant, Paul Begala, says Santorum is "running an anti-government campaign but living off the government gravy train." His parents are government employees, Begala notes. (Santorum's father is a retired Veterans Administration psychologist, his mother a nurse.) He took a government-backed student loan, a "government low-interest mortgage" and a congressional pay raise. He gets federal health insurance. Wofford, insists Santorum, "is completely focused on character assassination."