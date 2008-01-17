But There Will Be Blood is less about these material accomplishments than about what lies behind or, more properly, beneath them. This is a film about what churns under the surface, the vital, subterranean fluids that only occasionally explode into view: oil and blood, blood and oil. The film has a carnal intensity, nowhere more evident than in its treatment of the early oil business, its danger and mystery and near-limitless possibility. Daniel and his men scratch at the earth with their primitive drills and explosives like surgeons probing a patient with medieval tools. When they finally tap a vein in Little Boston, the result is a cataclysmic gusher that stains the sky like arterial spray and tosses the unlucky H.W. like a rag doll. But even this sodden, violent outrush is transformed into something near-divine, when it catches aflame and blazes like the sword of an avenging angel--earth and water transubstantiated into air and fire.

There is also, as the title promises, blood in its many forms: blood that is spilled, blood that anoints, blood that binds. Even as Daniel taps the blood of the Earth, his rival Eli calls upon the blood of the Lamb. And there is, too, Daniel’s strange reverence for the connection that blood confers, the way he privileges a small boy or theoretical sibling with confidences he denies his colleagues, even on the basis of a blood tie he knows to be fraudulent. It’s as if he recognizes that his primitive capitalist asceticism has room in it only for borrowed family.

Day-Lewis is a marvel, again constructing, as he did in Gangs of New York, a figure at once iconic and entirely original. His voice is gruff but precise, the speech of a brute who has cultivated himself with the same bitter stamina that dragged a broken leg across miles of desert. He has the weathered leanness of a man who has learned to subsist on his own buried furies, and his pale eyes focus so deeply they seem they could bore into the earth unassisted. He is, literally, something we have witnessed crawl up out of a hole.

There Will Be Blood is by far the most ambitious film Paul Thomas Anderson has yet attempted, spare in its vision yet rich with resonances. The score, by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, is eerie and evocative, frequently tiptoeing to the line separating music from noise--the kind of gamble Ennio Morricone might have undertaken had his spirit of experiment survived to this day. The cinematography, by Robert Elswit, is equally arresting, conjuring an infernal landscape for Anderson’s lost souls to wander. Many critics have understandably declared the film a masterpiece.