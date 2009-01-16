“She was born three weeks ago,” says the Canadian immigrant. “She’s in an incubator.” He shows me her photograph on his cell phone.

His friend says, “The army gave him a choice, he didn’t have to come here.”

This is the first generation of Israelis without leaders. There is no one to inspire them, no one with moral credibility to urge them to sacrifice. Instead of David Ben-Gurion and Menachem Begin, there’s Ehud Olmert. But it doesn’t matter.

I recall a song, “A Night of Love with Civilians,” written by the late balladeer Meir Ariel, a paratrooper who fought in the battle for Jerusalem in the Six Day War. In the song, the paratroopers are embraced by Jerusalem residents just before the battle begins: “A shut-down street, its lights extinguished / but its heart opened / with drinks and sandwiches / in the hours before.” These reservists, though, want to feed us. Have some potato chips, they insist, another coffee. They want to reassure us, emissaries of the home front: Don’t worry, it will be okay.

My traveling companion raises his shot glass. “Should we toast to a victory party?” he asks.

“We don’ t have victory parties,” someone says.

A Russian immigrant whom the others have dubbed “KGB” approaches the group. “I have the sniper bullets,” he says.

“Bad sign,” someone says, laughing. “That means we’re definitely going in.”

“Why couldn’t we just continue bombing by air?” says a reservist from Tel Aviv.

“We wouldn’t have to be going in,” counters a religious soldier, “if we’d responded when they first started firing rockets.”

On the table are piles of snacks sent by grade-school children, along with their letters. “To the soldiers of the IDF, look after yourselves,” reads one. Another letter, filled with spelling mistakes, ends with this: “P.S. I don’t want to worry you, but I want you to know and to prepare yourselves that in another three months Iran will finish building an atom bomb to wipe the land of Israel from the map.”

Israel has known excruciating moments of self-doubt, even during war, but this isn’t one of them. Many Israelis feel anguished about Gaza’s suffering, but few feel apologetic. And Israelis have no patience for those critics unable to separate sympathy for Gaza’s victims with political conclusions that only strengthen the jihadists most responsible for Gaza’s suffering. Israel’s left-wing Meretz party has managed, as of this writing, to bring all of 1,000 demonstrators into the streets. And even Meretz supported the first week’s air offensive. One reason for the consensus is the unilateral withdrawal from Gaza in 2005. At that time, Israeli leaders reassured skeptics that, if terrorists attacked over the international border, the IDF would have the moral legitimacy to return to Gaza. After thousands of missiles have fallen over the last three years, the IDF has belatedly done just that. The left knows its credibility is being tested: If Israel can’t defend Beersheva and Ashdod from the 1967 border with Gaza, it won’t be able to defend Tel Aviv and Jerusalem from the 1967 border with the West Bank. And, if Israel is unable to stop the missiles from Gaza, there will be very little public support for further withdrawals.

Still, there are doubts about the war. All week I’ve been arguing with myself: Maybe it’s time to stop, when our deterrence has been restored—when we convey self-confidence to the Middle East, precisely as we’re doing now. Why play into the hands of the terrorists, who are waiting for us in booby-trapped houses and schools and mosques? And if we topple Hamas, what then? Renewed occupation of Gaza? Handing it back to the ineffectual Mahmoud Abbas, who would be then accused of being an Israeli collaborator?

But there’s a counterargument that occurs to me only now: If our soldiers are ready to fight, to “go all the way,” as a reservist puts it, and topple the genocidal regime on our border, that motivation shouldn’t be taken for granted. How many times can we disrupt the lives of reservists and expect them to fight without ambivalence?

It’s time to go. Unwillingly, I recall another song, “Reservists’ Concert,” by Ehud Banai, in which he performs for soldiers on the front and imagines them dead: “And here they come without bodies / bright like the splendor of Heaven.” I linger on the handshakes, look at each of the young men carefully, trying to memorize their faces.

Two days later, on the front page of Maariv, there’s a photograph of the architecture student with the Mohawk, sitting with his friends in Gaza, smiling and pointing toward the camera. Most of the men, who look exhausted, wear helmets, but not the student: His haircut wasn’t meant to be pressed under a helmet.

Yossi Klein Halevi is a contributing editor to The New Republic and a senior fellow at the Adelson Institute for Strategic Studies of the Shalem Center in Jerusalem.

By Yossi Klein Halevi