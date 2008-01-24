More recently, Kristol attacked the Times’ publication of a June 2006 piece disclosing the CIA’s classified monitoring of international bank transfers. “I think the attorney general has an absolute obligation to consider prosecution,” Kristol said on “Fox News Sunday” three days after the article was published.

“My personal opinion is it’s an appalling choice,” a former veteran Times staffer said of Kristol’s appointment. “Not because he’s been wrong about so much, but because he called for prosecuting the Times for treason. You’re entitled to your opinion, but, in all due respect, go fuck yourself.”

(Sulzberger and Rosenthal declined to comment on the appointment; a spokeswoman said the paper had “brought Mr. Kristol on board after a long and thoughtful search.” Kristol declined to comment about his column. “I’m going to let the column speak for itself,” he said.)



IN A RECENT interview with Radar’s Charles Kaiser, Sulzberger likened Kristol’s hiring to his father’s controversial appointment of Safire 35 years ago. But this claim doesn’t seem to soothe any feathers. Times staffers say both Safire’s and Brooks’s personalities endeared them to the Washington bureau shortly after their arrival and trumped any political differences. “Arthur is going around telling people his father was vilified when he appointed Safire,” one longtime Times staffer said. “But Safire came to the Washington bureau. He had an office; he helped the reporters and wrote great columns. It was a marriage that really blossomed. He was really a beloved member of the Washington bureau.”



By contrast, Kristol is widely perceived to have only marginal allegiance to, and presence at, the paper. In addition to his Times column, Kristol edits The Weekly Standard and appears multiple times each week on Fox News. A Time magazine source complained that Kristol was known for phoning in his columns (for which he was paid roughly five dollars a word) when he wrote for the magazine last year, and his pieces in The Weekly Standard are often co-bylined.

Others suggest that Sulzberger’s decision was made as a way of confronting Rupert Murdoch, who took ownership of The Wall Street Journal in December. “Arthur is scared to death of The Wall Street Journal,” the former veteran Times staffer said. “That’s what’s behind the Kristol appointment.” But critics questioned Sulzberger’s hiring Kristol, a high-profile member of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation empire. Given Murdoch’s baldly stated intention to use The Wall Street Journal to go after the Times franchise, staffers groused that Sulzberger had unwittingly extended Murdoch’s influence.

Ultimately, Sulzberger’s selection of Kristol has left many at the Times uninspired by his leadership. “Right now, in terms of the economic anxieties of the newspaper business in general, and the Times in particular, there’s a concern that we should be doing things that are exciting and thinking about tomorrow’s readers,” one senior Times staffer said. “Kristol is a long, long, long established voice. There’s no surprise or resourcefulness of enterprise in the choice.”



Gabriel Sherman is a special correspondent for The New Republic.