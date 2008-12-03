In the Democratic primaries, Barack Obama first distinguished himself in the area of foreign policy; criticizing an atrophied approach to international affairs in both parties, he promised a new approach to diplomacy and national security. As the country waits impatiently for inauguration day, his appointments in those areas indicate that change is indeed on the agenda: In a major adjustment for the realms of foreign policy and national security, his new approach will be led by women.

In fields long dominated by men, a group of female politicians, academics, and policy wonks form the backbone of the Obama administration. Of appointments already designated, the top posts in the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security, both cabinet-level positions, are Hillary Clinton and Janet Napolitano, respectively; our new ambassador to the United Nations will be Susan Rice; and the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, the number three position in the Department of Defense, is said to be reserved for Michele Flournoy. For perspective, in the 318 total years those positions have been occupied, women have held them for 16. Or to put it another way, if these women each serve for a single term, they will match the entire combined tenure of women in these positions in the history of the country.

These appointments have garnered little criticism in large part because each appointee is so obviously--indeed, overwhelmingly--qualified. These are not token appointments, but rather a collective reflection of a recent and unprecedented ascendancy of women in these fields. Government positions dealing with war-fighting, tough negotiations, and security have for too long been off limits to women, due to prejudice and stereotypes, as well as structural impediments such as military restrictions against women serving in combat positions, a common path for upward mobility in these fields. But despite these long-lasting barriers, no one now questions the toughness or capabilities of these women. That these appointments have been met by a collective public yawn is itself a remarkable development.

And those are merely the top positions, and ones that are already filled. Burgeoning security superstars Samantha Power and Sarah Sewall are advising the transition on related matters and will likely have significant roles. From the political world, Jane Harman, the former ranking member on the House intelligence committee, has also received attention for her expertise and abilities in these areas as well, and is reportedly under consideration for a top intelligence post. The number of prominent women in this area, and the breadth of their presence--whether in politics, academia, the think tank world, or as civil servants--reveals a fundamental upheaval within the old boys club, rather than a set of outlier promotions. And the depth of their presence in these fields indicates this development is here to stay. Beyond the big names, a phalanx of "next generation" women in foreign policy and security are set to rise through the ranks. Obama’s high-profile appointments have the potential to allow for advancement of women in the pipeline who might have otherwise been shut out, as well as providing a strong example for others considering similar careers.