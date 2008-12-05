The word "Freedom" is scribbled on the light-blue door of Jameel Aldweek's classroom in the New Kufar Aqab Girls School on the outskirts of Ramallah. It is a welcome reprieve from the swastika and “All Jews are pussies” emblazoned on the security barrier as I entered the West Bank. Aldweek, director of the Al-Razee Association and co-teacher of a new pilot project in two Palestinian schools, begins by asking the dozen sixth-grade girls in attendance, "What does democracy mean to you?" "Liberty and responsibility," one student immediately shoots back. "What is the link, then, between liberty and responsibility?" he retorts. The girls enthusiastically give examples of conflicting interests in their homes. One girl answers that often she wants to watch one television channel but her brother wants to watch another. Cooperation and dialogue are the keys to solving problems, Aldweek says. "It is forbidden to impose on the freedoms of others."

Aldweek stands relaxed and confident at the front of the classroom, gently encouraging the girls to participate. A soft smile graces his lips, and his eyes light up when they share an observation or experience in support of democratic ideals. His graying hair is matched by an equally peppered kempt mustache. Aldweek speaks to me in hushed tones about his goal of infusing Palestinian youth with tolerance and respect for differing races, religions, and genders. With ten schools in Jerusalem, he calculates, he could affect 400 families--and within a decade, he hopes for nothing less than a transformation of Palestinian culture.

He takes me back to his office, where two posters of Yasser Arafat adorn the walls. Arafat, I remark to Aldweek, was an autocrat who quashed dissent and democracy. Why, then, does he hang two posters so prominently? "It's a game," he replies cryptically. I push him further. "As a leader, we like him," he says, "but that doesn't mean I like everything he did." He harbors an even greater level of disdain for Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas and his Islamist rivals like Hamas. When I ask what leaders Aldweek supports, he says Farruq Qaddumi (who famously said, “[There are] 300 million Arabs, while Israel has only the sea behind it. At this stage there will be two states. Many years from now there will be only one"). Aldweek also believes that Marwan Barghouti, responsible for numerous terrorist attacks, including a 2002 shooting spree at a bat mitzvah, is "pure," but simply lacks the charisma of a true leader.

Half of Kufar Aqab's democracy students don the traditional Islamic hijab, while the other half dress in a more secular fashion. But even the girls with hijabs sport bright t-shirts, jeans, and flashy sunglasses. On several occasions, Aldweek tells the class that Islam promotes equality and understanding. He quotes the Koran as the basis for democracy: "Let them consult each other about their affairs,” he intones rhythmically, as if repeating this line for the umpteenth time. Many people misrepresent and abuse Islam, he says, but in its true form, the Koran is a progressive book.