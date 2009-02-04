Stringer Theory

Earlier this month, Joe the Plumber Wurzelbacher--last seen serving as the third wheel on John McCain and Sarah Palin's increasingly disastrous blind date--traded in his toilet jack for a handheld microphone and traveled to the Middle East to become a foreign correspondent covering the Israel-Hamas war for the conservative website Pajamas Media. Alas, he wasn't terribly impressed with his new colleagues. "I think media should be abolished from, you know, reporting," Wurzelbacher said in the Israeli city of Sderot, where he was, from all appearances, reporting. "You know, war is hell. And if you're gonna sit there and say, 'Well, look at this atrocity,' well you don't know the whole story behind it half the time, so I think the media should have no business in it."

Thousands of miles away from Sderot, Charlie Sennott, a former foreign correspondent himself who once covered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for The Boston Globe, returned the favor. "I have no interest in what Joe the Plumber has to say about Israel," Sennott said one recent morning, as he sat in his office overlooking Boston Harbor. "Joe the Plumber doesn't know Israel. Joe the Plumber shouldn't be reporting in Israel." It was the first day that Sennott's new journalism venture, a website devoted to international news called GlobalPost, was available to readers, so it was understandable that the prospect of Wurzelbacher's amateur hour getting more traffic than Sennott's professional operation might leave him feeling a bit churlish. "That's the silly shite of the Internet that we don't want to have anything to do with," said Sennott, who, with his burly build, dark hair, and blue eyes, looks (and talks) like the Boston Irishman he is.

Indeed, with GlobalPost, Sennott is poised either to give new life to foreign reporting, or to put the final nail in its coffin. That's because, as it stands now, U.S. newspapers, magazines, and TV networks seem to be in tacit agreement with Joe the Plumber: As they shutter their foreign bureaus and pay less and less attention to international news, they too think that the press should be abolished from reporting--at least, overseas. According to media analyst Andrew Tyndall, the three nightly network news shows devoted a record low number of minutes to foreign news in 2008; meanwhile, only four U.S. newspapers now have foreign desks. It's enough to make normally hard-bitten hacks a bit misty. "The era of perks, school fees, rent subsidies, unlimited travel, moves to different posts every three, four years--gone like the woolly mammoth," lamented Josh Hammer, a former foreign correspondent for Newsweek (and frequent TNR contributor) who's now covering Germany for GlobalPost. Sennott himself has been a victim of this retrenchment. He took a buyout and left the Globe last year, at the age of 45, after he realized his dream of eventually becoming its foreign editor was no longer possible--given that the paper had closed all of its foreign bureaus. "We're talking about men and women who really can write and really can report and have great skill and talent, and they need work," Sennott said of the foreign correspondent class. "Too often now, a freelancer will call up The Philadelphia Inquirer [to pitch a story], and it's like, there is no foreign editor. There's nowhere to go."