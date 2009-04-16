Freedom Agenda, Take Two

First, our representatives abroad should share the American experience of constitutionalism everywhere they go. From the secretary of state to our ambassadors and diplomats to our business and nonprofit leaders, they should directly advocate for the pursuit of political freedom, the free exchange of ideas between citizens, and the tolerance of dissent while they personally embrace a range of opinion and belief--revealing to the world the genuineness of America’s culture of individualism and limited authority. This approach would differ dramatically from the Bush years, where an ideological mindset prevailed in our diplomatic corps, promoting a unilateralist, neoconservative point of view and brooking no dissent.

Second, we should accept the plain fact that constitutionalism, as an artifact of culture and belief, will differ from place to place. General Douglas MacArthur’s constitution for post-WWII Japan incorporated elements of the previous Meiji constitution, for instance, and retained the nation’s emperor. Similarly, constitutionalism in multi-ethnic societies such as Iraq and Afghanistan should be tailored to their histories and cultures--meaning, for instance, that elements of shar’ia law could be incorporated into Muslim countries’ constitutions, and clerics could be accorded political status. Throughout, we will need to view other nations and groups not primarily as calcified categories that operate in an unchanging, preset manner, but as groups of individuals, invested with the ability to control their own destiny.

Finally, we should recognize that a demagogue’s best weapon is a hated, external force, and that we can too easily play into his hands. President Bush’s neocon foreign policy seeded suspicion and enmity among the peoples of the world, who then became easy targets for demagogues. We must decouple democracy and military interventionism, removing democracy as a pawn in regime change. It’s a deceptively obvious point. If we want the world’s nations--and the people who live in them--to desire democracy, we must not inspire them to resent and fulminate against history’s greatest democracy.

In the years ahead, we’re going to need to work directly with peoples, rather than just leaders and institutions. We will need to view a successful liberal order in a country as a product of culture and values, not just political structures like elections. And we’ll have to accept that there are certain areas--such as the Gaza Strip, where the terrorist group Hamas won elections in 2006--where constitutionalism is a more important end than short-term “democratic” outcomes that perversely end up damaging freedom in the world.

“For the great Idea, the idea of perfect and free individuals,” Walt Whitman once wrote, “For that, the bard walks in advance, leader of leaders,/ The attitude of him cheers up slaves and horrifies foreign despots.” We are going to need to dust ourselves off from the mishaps of the Bush administration and focus once again on the promise of democracy. The challenges in the world demand that the United States strike out, once again, on the path to our “great Idea.”