Song: Infernal

I was lost in the middle of my life

when the planes hit the towers,

lost in the middle of my life

when the glass gods, one at a time, cowered

and fell, when a bomb of blue sky

exploded a bride where she stood--

I was lost in the middle of my life,

far from a leopard, far from a dark wood--

when the night clerk at Circle K

handed me back too much change,

I was lost in the middle of our life's way,

when an army of wings arranged

on flatbed trucks brushed past me on the road,

I was lost in the hallways of a glass dream,

trying to find my way out to the ground

turning in circles, crying secretly