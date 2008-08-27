War of the Words

Meanwhile, Russia is doing its best to fight back, with spokesmen like Machevsky peddling their own wildly inflated statistics and offering dubious opinions on the sequence of events. At one point in the press tour, Machevsky gives the civilian death toll in Tskhinvali, the capital of South Ossetia, as 2,000--a number that causes discreet amusement to the assembled journalists who know, as the Kremlin’s man in Georgia apparently doesn’t, that Boris Salmakov of the Russian prosecutor’s office had just that day announced that the actual number was 133 (according to Human Rights Watch, meanwhile, the hospitals in Tskhinvali have only reported 44 civilian deaths). The journalists repeatedly ask Machevsky if they can see the cemeteries where these 2,000 poor souls are buried--a request that he, not surprisingly, denies.

Part of Machevsky's--and the Kremlin's--problem is that the Russian government is simply not used to dealing with a free press. Putin's regime has done so much to destroy independent Russian media that flaks like Machevsky have little experience responding to journalists who can't be silenced--whereas the Georgian government, more media-savvy and with its close ties to the West, has had more room to develop its spinning skills. At the same time, of course, Machevsky and the Kremlin have a much harder case to make than Georgia does. By portraying the South Ossetians as valiant defenders of freedom, the new Kosovo Albanians, the Russians are stretching the facts beyond credibility. Russia 's actions in South Ossetia are not parallel to NATO's in the former Yugoslavia by any stretch of the imagination, and no one has forgotten Russia 's pre-invasion flights into Georgian airspace or the troop build-ups that have been going on behind the Russian side of the border. It's just not believable for the Kremlin to argue that it's acting selflessly in the matter--and Machevsky's misinformation-filled presentation, ironically, only fuels the "Russia-as-imperialist-overlord" narrative.

The real victims of the propaganda war, as of the actual war, may be found some distance from Gori's combating spinmeisters. Gori itself, contrary to expectations (and to the fevered descriptions from both sides), doesn’t look that bad: The damage is remarkably lighter than expected, and certainly not even on the same scale as in Tskhinvali. But in Tbilisi , the Georgian capital, the propaganda battles are taking their toll.

At the luxurious Tbilisi Courtyard Marriot, the Georgian government has set up a press center for Western journalists, with large maps of the country covered in red pins that indicate Russian troop movements. Late one evening, I observed a British journalist accidentally knock down a significant portion of them as he tried to run his finger along hypothetical Russian withdrawal routes, before scuttling away. Several minutes later, an earnest Japanese reporter appeared and took down in detail what he presumed were the new positions.

Meanwhile, in the center of the capital, School Six holds almost 400 refugees from Gori and surrounding areas who have been camped out for days in already dilapidated classrooms. Exposed only to passionately nationalist Georgian television and radio, the refugees have become tense and frightened. Dali Szarcemi, sitting with his two-year-old son and the large sacks holding their belongings, says to me, "The TV says there's been massive ethnic cleansing. They say there's been rapes, burning, pillages. It's terrible. I may never be able to return to my village north of Gori. I think Gori may be half ruined when I return. I'm a farmer--I know about cows. I have no idea what to do in the city."

