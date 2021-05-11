Valuing Life

But Viscusi's premises are even more dubious. He seems to think that a democratic system should try only to mimic the outcomes of well-functioning markets. This is an odd conception of democracy, which few serious theorists of democracy have held. Viscusi is entranced with the economic notion of "consumer sovereignty," in which government respects the consumer's willingness to pay for various goods (including risks to life and health), and bases all its policy judgments on that foundation. But the notion of consumer sovereignty is quite distinct from the notion of "sovereignty" as a democratic aspiration. For a democracy, the sovereignty of the people entails respect for the public's deliberative judgments as these have been reached on the basis Of a principle of political equality (that is, not merely on the basis of market considerations). It does not entail treating people as consumers with respect to everything of importance, including their lives and their health.

To be less abstract: Viscusi thinks that his empirical evidence shows that the value of a life is somewhere between $1 million and $3 million. He thinks that we can prove that workers "value their lives" at a certain amount by seeing how much employers have to pay workers to get them to run certain risks. This is false. Employment decisions usually reflect no considered judgment about the valuation of life. Workers may run a risk, but not because they believe their life is really "worth" $1 million. They run a risk, rather, because they need a job, and because a job with certain benefits and certain risks is the best job that they can find. For a worker who needs to feed her family, a decision to run a 1 percent risk of fatality in return for $5,000 does not mean that the worker "really" thinks that her life is worth $500,000. Perhaps the worker has inadequate information about risk levels; perhaps the worker, even if well informed, is unwilling to think seriously about the fact that she has placed her life in real danger. (This is a far from uncommon human reaction.) It is true that employers must pay more to get people to take risky jobs, and it is even true that some workers trade off health and other benefits, but the typical worker (or consumer) cannot fairly be charged with having reached any judgment on how much her life is worth. For this reason, some of Viscusi's ingenious and rather obsessive arguments about how much people value their lives ultimately appear a bit fantastical, more in the spirit of Jonathan Swift than Adam Smith.

Markets operate against large inequalities in the distribution of wealth, and they are based on the principle of "one dollar, one vote." Democratic politics, by contrast, operates on a principle of political equality, by the idea of "one person, one vote." Hence the outcomes will be very different. Moreover the results of politics often reflect something other than the economic self-interest that is characteristic of market behavior. Quite apart from inequalities in the distribution of wealth, political behavior at its best involves a process of deliberation and reason-giving that should play a large role in our decisions about risks to life and health.