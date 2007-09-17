On the streets of Chinese cities, Big Brother has gone increasingly high-tech. Once, members of local Party committees essentially monitored their neighbors, sometimes filing reports on potential unrest and picking out future troublemakers. Today, some of that variety of Party watchdog still exists. But in cities like Lhasa, capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region, and historically a center of protest, cameras have replaced people, making it even tougher for activists to evade the police. In Lhasa, cameras mounted on buildings, poles, and stores watch the square in front of the Jokhang, Lhasa's holy temple.

Lhasa could prove a model for the country. Across China, local authorities are building camera surveillance in Internet cafes, city streets, and many other places, and Beijing has deployed what one comprehensive study called "the most extensive, technologically sophisticated, and broad-reaching system of Internet filtering in the world."--a system that blocks websites on certain topics and containing certain words. In Shenzhen, a prosperous city in southern China, local police are rolling out a kind of trial run, a massive camera system, placed on roadside poles, to watch Chinese citizens.

Last week, some congresspeople exploded after The New York Timesrevealed that American companies, and American investors, were helping build China's high-tech Big Brother. (Of course, other cities, like London, also operate camera systems, but there are fewer concerns that London police would use cameras to arrest peaceful demonstrators.) Turns out China Security and Surveillance Technology, a firm that helps install and operate surveillance systems for the Chinese police, has been allowed to list on the New York Stock Exchange. A similar firm, China Public Security Technology, also has incorporated in America, and the Times reported that American hedge funds have invested some $150 million overall in Chinese surveillance companies. Vowing action, California congressman Tom Lantos, a long-time human rights advocate, told the Times that this was "an absolutely incredible phenomenon of extreme corporate irresponsibility."

But anyone shocked to hear that a Chinese surveillance company was raising capital in America just hasn't been paying attention. For years now, not only have big American Internet companies contributed to Internet censorship; smaller, lesser-known foreign firms have provided the technology that helped China, Saudi Arabia, and other authoritarian governments crack down on online dissent.