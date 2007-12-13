Arizona Senator John McCain also stressed his experience in making life-and-death decisions, explaining, “I’ve been involved in every major national security issue of our time.” Former Senator Fred Thompson, who’s never been an executive but has played presidents, prosecutors, and military commanders in the movies and on TV, repeatedly described himself as a tough truth-teller. What’s more, he looks like a boss and talks and gestures like a guy who speaks last in a FedEx ad where a meek underling makes a suggestion that is ignored until it is repeated by an authoritative coworker.

All of this makes sense, of course, when you consider the failures of the man they’re all trying to replace, the man whose name not one of the Republican presidential candidates dared to mention on Wednesday. While Romney would be the second president in a row with an MBA from Harvard Business School , his unspoken message is that he wouldn’t have botched Hurricane Katrina and the Iraq War; he wouldn’t have run up record deficits; and he certainly wouldn’t have hired and held onto loyalists like Michael Brown and Alberto Gonzales. In its recent endorsement, the National Review explicitly stated: “At a time when voters yearn for competence and have soured on Washington because too often the Bush Administration has not demonstrated it, Romney offers proven executive skill.”

When it comes to managerial competence, Republicans can be expected to play offense as well as defense. They’ll present the Democratic presidential nominee--who almost certainly will be a current or former senator--as a talker, not a doer. While the Republican nominee can be expected to say that his rival “never ran anything,” there will be an ideological subtext: She or he doesn’t know how the world really works and will indulge in social engineering at home and appeasement abroad.

In 1988, another Massachusetts governor, Michael Dukakis, said the presidential election was about “competence, not ideology.” But, for Mitt Romney and his rivals, managerial competence is an ideology--if they were to assign Bush’s failings to anything other than incompetence (like, say, an inherently flawed governing philosophy), their entire world would implode--so count on this election to be about executives and managerialism, not evangelicalism and Mormonism.

