There’s nothing wrong with criticizing Bush or the war. But if McCain’s "transcendent challenge" claim falls apart on close examination, the best rationale he has for his election would disappear.

Moreover, whether they like it or not, Democrats will have to explain how they would defend U.S. interests in the world. A majority of Americans are now prepared to hear (in a way they weren't in, say, 2003) an argument that allowing terrorists and terrorism to define American foreign policy is neither in our interest nor particularly useful in fighting terrorism itself.

Of course, defeating terrorism is important, and no candidate will say otherwise. But the United States has a lot of work to do in the world. If we’re thinking about the next two decades, not to mention the next 90 years, it’s a mistake to see terrorism as a "transcendent challenge" that makes all our other interests secondary.

For conservatives, there is something peculiar about turning Islamic extremism into a mighty ideological force with the power to overrun the world. It’s odd that so many take seriously Osama bin Laden’s lunatic claims that he will build a new Caliphate. (And, by the way, exactly what did the Iraq War contribute to the fight against terrorism?)

In his new book on neoconservatism, They Knew They Were Right, Jacob Heilbrunn quotes Owen Harries, an early neoconservative whose realist bent has made him skeptical of the latest turn in the thinking of his erstwhile comrades. Harries argues that viewing terrorism as an ideological challenge akin to Nazism or Soviet communism is neither accurate nor prudent.

"I think it’s to belittle the historical experiences of World War II,"

Harries says, "not to speak of the Cold War, to equate the terrorists of today and the damage they’re capable of with the totalitarian regimes of the previous century." Underestimating our enemies is a mistake, but so too is endowing them with more power than they have.

In this week’s New Yorker, Ryan Lizza argues that McCain has gone from being a Teddy Roosevelt Republican in 2000 to a Dwight Eisenhower Republican in 2008. Eisenhower’s prudent leadership certainly looks attractive as an alternative to recklessness. But the thinking underlying McCain’s approach to the world looks far more like George W. Bush’s than Ike’s. Democrats won’t lay a glove on McCain’s foreign policy unless they’re willing to take what he says seriously and challenge him on where his ideas would lead us.

E. J. DIONNE, JR. is a columnist for The Washington Post, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

