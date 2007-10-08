To be honest, I was surprised at the suit and the accompanying press statement in which al-Marayati charged that my book "will take the food out of the mouths of hungry children in Palestine that so urgently need our help." After all, the book highlight the desperate need for humanitarian support to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. It specifically advocates for a robust international aid project to fill this gap, but with the caveat that such support be completely detached from terrorism. In essence, providing Palestinians much-needed international aid and denying Hamas the ability to muddy the waters between charitable giving and suicide bombings are simply two components of one foreign policy objective.

Recognizing this truism, the U.S. Treasury Department has proactively sought to help the charitable sector better regulate itself from diversion or exploitation by rogue actors. Treasury developed and published guidelines of best practices for charities, as well as a risk matrix identifying "common risk factors associated with disbursing funds and resources to grantees." But even Treasury acknowledges that self-regulating guidelines are only designed to assist charities that attempt "in good faith" to protect themselves from terrorist abuse.

The government's admission that it can only do so much to help the charitable sector self-regulate, and the inherent limitations of self-regulation, highlights the critical need for independent scholarship on the gray area between charitable giving and terror financing. The fact that the government's work in this area is often based on sensitive intelligence, and therefore cannot be fully transparent, makes the work of outside scholars even more essential. Similarly, the activities of those who divert charitable funds for illicit purposes are by their very nature covert. Proper due diligence demands more than just hiring a reliable accounting firm to balance the books. It requires collecting information about the charity's partners and recipient agencies operating on the ground, often in areas of conflict where such scrutiny is difficult. Scholarship can fill these gaps. Research can inform donors whether recipient agencies have taken all possible precautions against supporting terrorism. Research can also uncover whether recipient organizations partner with any other charities or service agencies with ties to terrorist elements.

Finding charities that conduct proper due diligence to prevent association--either willful or inadvertent--with terrorist entities, and identifying those that do not, is critical to achieve this goal. This was one of the reasons I wrote Hamas.

The kind of research published in Hamas is worthy of public attention and discussion because it is the kind of information the donor public needs to make informed decisions. It is a great loss that the protections I enjoyed in the California Superior Court are not available in the United Kingdom.

It is now the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, traditionally a time of increased charitable giving I certainly hope this spiritual season leads many to donate generously to support the needy, in the West Bank, Gaza, and elsewhere. That aid should be provided through transparent institutions with due diligence programs aimed at weeding out recipients tied to terrorist groups. Scholarly research and writing on such important issues, of concern to both policymakers and the general donor public, serves a clear public need. To that end, the resolution of my case was a victory for scholarship, free speech, the public interest--and for hungry Palestinian children.

