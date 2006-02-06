Washington Diarist: The Porn Identity

In the middle of my sophomore year of college, my mother called and said she wanted to visit me--just to have lunch. My university was a six-hour drive from my parents' house, so I knew something was wrong. We ate at a fancy Italian restaurant; over risotto, we chatted awkwardly about classes. I dreaded the moment when our plates would be taken away. And, sure enough, after the table was cleared, my mother began to explain to me that certain lifestyles were dangerous. "What are you trying to say?" I asked. There was a silence, and then she said, "I know about the porn."

That conversation came rushing back to me last week with the news that the Justice Department had subpoenaed records from Google in an attempt to demonstrate that innocent Internet searches can lead unwitting Web surfers to pornographic sites. Citing trade secrets and its users' privacy, Google rebuffed the subpoena, to acclaim from civil libertarians. But Google's history of fighting for privacy rights goes back much further than the Justice Department's case. It goes at least as far back as 2002, when innocently Googling my name began leading unwitting Web surfers to pornographic sites. And that episode showed something civil libertarians might not like: Young people don't necessarily feel violated by exposure on the Internet--even if our parents do.

Frustrated by my persistent failure to call home after I moved to college, my parents pioneered increasingly tech-savvy ways to find out what I was up to. This is how they became the first to discover that, when you Googled me, two or three x-rated links inexplicably appeared at the end of a few pages of legitimate results. The excerpts below these links nestled my name between outrageously obscene phrases involving animals. When I followed the links, they delivered me to sites that contained no images at all--just rambling, bawdy paragraphs done in a stream-of-consciousness, misspelled, arbitrarily capitalized style, like a dirty parody of Finnegans Wake. It was perverse, troubling, and deeply weird. But, for some reason, I didn't feel concerned. I successfully convinced my mother I was not involved in any actual indecency, in part by looking up my name in an online telephone directory and discovering another Eve Fairbanks. That woman, I figured, had a naughty hobby.

The privacy concerns raised by the Justice Department's case against Google are based on the perception that the Internet possesses a frighteningly accurate picture of who we are. Search engines, one digital rights lawyer argued last week, reach into "the most intimate details of your life: what you search for, what you read, what worries you, what you enjoy." A Washington Post tech columnist noted that a Google feature remembered every Web search she had run on a given day, even the ones for things like "redhead" and "panties." These searches, taken together, provided a broad portrait of her most capricious desires and secret curiosities, one she wouldn't want government officials--or anyone else--to see. It stands to reason, then, that it should be even more upsetting to discover that the secrets Google reveals about you aren't even your own.