"The Hippocratic oath is null and void for practicing Muslims [because] when a call for jihad is made by the emir [Osama bin Laden] everyone must answer including doctors and surgeons." That's Khalid Kelly, a radical Irish convert to Islam, responding to my question about how doctors, sworn to protect human life, could possibly have sought to kill innocent civilians in a London nightclub and Glasgow airport last weekend.

The revelation that six out of the eight suspects arrested in relation to the most recent U.K plot were doctors should actually cause little surprise. Al Qaeda's Egyptian number two, Ayman Al Zawahiri, is a qualified surgeon who, according to some reports, even today practices medicine in the tribal regions of western Pakistan. Zawahiri was no ordinary surgeon according to his uncle, whom I spoke to in Cairo earlier this year, but was regarded as a "genius" by his peers at a Red Crescent hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan where he did stints during the 1980s. In fact Zawahiri was not even the only surgeon-jihadist in that hospital. Its director, Dr. Sayyid Imam (also known as Dr. Fadl), founded the Peshawar wing of the terrorist group Egyptian Islamic Jihad and was a key mentor to Zawahiri and other future al Qaeda leaders.

Jihadist groups such as Al Qaeda have particularly focused their recruiting efforts on attracting highly skilled individuals, like doctors, as operatives. Such recruits are more likely to have the technical skills needed in assembling explosive devices and the discipline required to carry off an operation. Al Qaeda's standardized application form, discovered by the U.S. military in Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban, required candidates to specify their precise educational achievements and to list their "intellectual" and "professional skills." This helped Al Qaeda recruit only the most promising operatives from the thousands of jihadists present in Afghanistan.

Al Qaeda's preference for skilled recruits was borne out by a 2006 Washington Quarterly study by Peter Bergen and Swati Pandey of the academic backgrounds of the 79 jihadist terrorists responsible for five of Al Qaeda's largest anti-western attacks. They found that more than half had had at least some higher education. Fifty-eight percent of those had attained a degree in a scientific or technical subject, and engineering was the most popular choice of degree followed by medicine. (These findings and the fact that doctors were involved in the most recent terrorist plot debunk theories that jihadist recruitment is socio-economically driven.)