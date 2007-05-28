The Rise of China

You and I differ less than you imagine. You're wrong to think that I see "a country engaged in a largely benign and peaceful twenty-first-century charm offensive." As I indicate clearly in the book, what I set out to do was first to chronicle how China had chosen to utilize its soft power over the past decade, without making judgments about what it would use this new soft power for. This is why the initial chapters of the book are devoted to chronicling, in a journalistic style, exactly how China is building its soft power. Even if, as you believe, Beijing has the most nefarious intentions, it still behooves American policymakers to understand how China acts on the ground; informed opinion and policymaking must rely first on facts, not just theories.

The second part of the book asks what China will use its growing soft power for. Again, the conclusion I draw may not be so different from yours. I also fear the impact of China's influence on labor, environmental, and corporate governance policies around the world; and I fear that, ultimately, China will use its charm for harder goals, and possibly to seriously diminish American influence in critical parts of the world. Clearly, there is a precedent in which rising powers, once they have amassed greater power, want to change the international system they emerged into. But I am unwilling yet to concede that Beijing has made a decision to push the United States out. Beijing itself often seems unsure of its direction--reflected at times when China's friends like Hugo Chávez condemn the United States, and then Beijing rushes to downplay the anti-American rhetoric, as the Chinese ambassador to Venezuela has done. Eventually, China may try to push other nations to choose between Beijing and Washington; but, it may not. China clearly is building up its military, but so, too, is it building up its economic interdependence with the United States.

I am also unwilling to concede that other nations, whom you describe as merely passive actors that cannot make any decisions, would necessarily allow Beijing to convert its charm into the kind of imperial, global dominance you suggest. One only needs to speak with Vietnamese policymakers, as I have done at length, to see that other nations still harbor fears of Chinese power and have the wiles (and skill) to continue to hedge against China. Or you could speak with savvy Singaporean officials, who have used China's rise to balance China, the United States, and Japan against each other in Southeast Asia. Or to South African diplomats, who have successfully taken advantage of China's demand for commodities while demanding important trade concessions from Beijing.

Finally, I also am unwilling to concede that China and its leadership are beyond influencing, as if the United States and China are locked into a course for the future. Right now, what China desires most of all is respect, a point that experienced China-watcher Orville Schell has noted. If China can win that respect by working with the established international order, as it did to great success during the Asian financial crisis and the six-party talks, it may become part of that responsible international order. Or it may not. Washington should prepare for both eventualities, not only for one.

Let me address some of your specific points. First, you seem to suggest that Beijing has a grand strategy of global dominance, and one that enjoys the assistance of the Chinese diaspora. While I believe that China has some elements of a centralized charm strategy, and also has tried to win greater access to global resources, its strategy remains diffuse, and its own actions suggest it is not as well-organized as one might think. I have spent years interviewing Chinese officials, and I find there is more diversity of opinion--and lack of coordination--among the Chinese bureaucracy than in many others. Numerous China scholars--both conservatives and liberals--agree.