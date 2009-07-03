TNR's Founding Fathers Spectacular

Throughout its 95-year history, The New Republic has featured the work of countless renowned historians on America's founding fathers. For the Fourth of July, we dug up our best book reviews, historical essays, and mini-biographies on the founders. Here are some of the highlights:

Charles A. Beard, November 14, 1914: "Jefferson and the New Freedom"

Beard writes about the influence of Jefferson's political philosophy on the Wilson administration's "New Freedom" agenda.

Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., January 1, 1962: "The War Between Adams and Hamilton"

Schlesinger explains why Hamilton's elitism won out over Adams' contempt for aristocracies, and how, paradoxically, Hamilton's philosophy helped the common man.

Gordon S. Wood, February 1, 1993: "The Father of Spin Control"

Wood reviews two biographies of George Washington, and reviews the life of a reluctant politician turned secular saint.