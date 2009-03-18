Government Center

All of the old buildings that surround it

with their embellishments,

their frills, their flauntings,

have turned away, embarrassed

by how nakedly

outside

outside is here.

At night especially,

nothing is not exposed

to whatever it is

that's looking out

from within the rising of the set back

or jutting, many angled

brick and concrete large

to small to smaller openings

that swallow

whatever light they cast.

At Washington and State,

the wide brick stairs lead up to wide brick stairs

up to the bricked

expanse, the brick field of the benchless plaza

edged here and there by lampposts whose light

spotlights the little public trees

that tremble leafless

and raw in stone tubs

for everyone

who isn't there

to see.

If you were there, walking,

you wouldn't be able to tell

the sound of other footsteps

coming toward you

were your own.

You'd have to hurry not to feel

the feeling of what it is

you're being told

about the feeling of being

looked at, looked through, tracked

by every brick

and concrete

angle of the opaque

openings you can't look up at

into

as you hurry past.

By Alan Shapiro