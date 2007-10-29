Their question is more than reasonable, and they are wholly
within their rights to expect answers to it. Waterboarding, which is reportedly
meant to induce a fear of imminent death, seems "specifically intended to
inflict severe ... mental pain or suffering"--which is to say that it seems at
least perilously close to torture under the language of federal law. Moreover,
it was among the techniques about which Congress was concerned when it passed
the McCain Amendment in 2005 banning "cruel, degrading, and inhuman"
interrogations--which the administration interprets, under Supreme Court case
law, to include any tactic that "shocks the conscience." Congress is entitled
to understand how on earth the current administration managed to read these
laws to make waterboarding acceptable--and to determine, as much as possible, whether
the new attorney general agrees or not with that understanding.
The Democrats have a big club to wield over Mukasey’s head
to make sure they don’t get snookered: Without a strong working relationship
with them, he won’t be able to get anything done. The lack of such a
relationship gravely impaired both of his predecessors, albeit for different
reasons. And, with only a year to serve in office, Mukasey’s clock will tick
loudly from the start. He will prove nothing but a caretaker unless he can act
as a bridge between the ruling party on Capitol Hill and an administration that
has burned its other bridges to Congress yet desperately needs constructive
legislation in a variety of areas related to the war on terrorism. An important
start to a useful relationship would be for each side to avoid painting its
opponents as unreasonable or partisan. Mukasey could start by promising the
Democrats serious answers just as soon as he’s in a position to provide them.
Democrats could reciprocate by saying publicly that they take him at his word.
If he’s half as savvy as his judicial work suggests, he’ll know exactly what
that means.
By Benjamin Wittes