However, the Democratic majority in Congress provides no guarantee that the Obama administration will be able to go forward with this entire agenda or even parts of it. The allergic reaction of many American policymakers to international rules and associations has deep historical roots. To create political space for these steps, the Obama administration must, as Roosevelt did, connect for the American people its foreign policy goals with its domestic agenda. The administration should begin in four discrete areas--the economy, health care, energy, and terrorism. Americans' well-being is directly at stake in all of these policy areas, and in each, the administration can leverage the domestic debate to draw the linkages between our welfare at home and architectures abroad.

An early opportunity will come in April, when the G-20 meets again in London to debate new international financial architectures. That the economic crisis is global in nature is obvious. That the solution is in significant part as well has been less so. These meetings will present a chance for President-elect Obama to highlight the role of existing organizations, particularly the IMF. While it needs reform and a new mandate, if the IMF weren't available to rescue Pakistan and a host of other countries, American taxpayers would be on the line for billions of additional dollars to prevent the unacceptable security risks that failed states could present. (Obama's people know well the potential crisis that the economic collapse of a weak nation would pose.)

In London, leaders will discuss creating new international mechanisms to regulate banks and other financial institutions. Here the connection to the domestic debate is clear--America can get its own regulatory house in order, but without complementary international rules, those domestic regulations cannot be effective. The administration can also use this opportunity to introduce the International Labor Organization to Americans, as this body is charged with working with countries to improve labor conditions--steps that will increase American gains from trade. Finally, the April meeting will provide a chance for the U.S. to acknowledge that the existing G-8 forum of rich, Western economies has outlived its usefulness and that including large, emerging economies like China and India, as the G-20 does, is necessary to make progress on global challenges.

When it comes to health care, President-elect Obama should emphasize to the role of the World Health Organization. He has already pointed out the connection to American competitiveness--that a domestic universal health care system that controls costs will remove an often-cited reason that companies relocate jobs to other countries. Yet it is also true that no matter how great the progress on improving the American public health system, only an effective WHO can help contain outbreaks of deadly pandemic disease before they hit our shores. It is the only body capable of collecting flu samples from the 193 countries that are its members. The administration should make the case to Congress and the citizenry for adequately funding the WHO and supporting its restructuring for greater efficacy.

A similar strategy makes sense on energy. The economic stimulus package could be the kickstart to a U.S. policy that stresses conservation and renewables. But, even with a massive transformation to a low-carbon economy in America, only the U.N.-sponsored international climate negotiations--to result in a agreement following a meeting in Copenhagen in late 2009--can ensure a reduction in carbon sufficient to avoid the worst effects of global warming. Here is where the formula for successful change--American engagement plus international architectures--is most apparent. While many lawmakers will surely resent the strictures of a new international agreement, administration statements should highlight the role of the U.N. as the honest broker and coordinator addressing a major global challenge.