'I could go on all day about what I'm proud of," Tom DeLay exults into his microphone at a recent Oxonian Society-sponsored luncheon in New York to hawk his new memoir, No Retreat, No Surrender. A year after his downfall, DeLay's leathery skin and the loose,papery bags under his eyes make him look old. But the message he delivers to the crowd is energetic and unrepentant: "I'm ... proud of the K Street Strategy. I was proud of the Terri Schiavo incident," he says. And, without irony: "We changed the culture of Washington."

Strangely, the 50 or so sweater-vest-and-pearls types in the room just smile tentatively and push their food around their plates with their forks. I was urged to rsvp for the lunch "very early," since it was sure to be a hot and provocative event. But half the fancy frisee salads in the banquet room have nobody to eat them, and the emcee has to urge the audience to ask questions.

Their indifference reflects DeLay's current position in the world:once larger than life, now a minor curiosity. His era over, the Republican majority he worked so hard to preserve washed away, he has been banished to tussle over his indictment with a mean little Texas judge. But DeLay doesn't see it that way. A clue to his state of mind lies in the original title he wanted for his memoir: "The American Passion of Tom DeLay was my title," he says at the luncheon, even as a blown-up book cover with the other title sits propped beside him. The title may sound grand. But, like Napoleon at Elba, DeLay has a plan to ensure that his era of greatest influence is yet to come.

As soon as he was ushered out of the Capitol last June, DeLay signed up with a Christian motivational speakers' bureau (sample talent: Michael Franzese, who "quit the mob to follow Jesus"), prognosticated on Fox, and even blasted out a mass e-mail to rally support for Sara Evans, a country singer and Republican contestant on "Dancing With the Stars." But, after ten years as House majority whip and leader, he longed to do something more influential. Come fall, he was ringing up old friends, such as K Street Project co-conspirator Grover Norquist and spiritual adviser Reverend Rick Scarborough, to inform them that something very major was about to be unveiled. DeLay now hopes, friends report, nothing less than to rule the conservative grassroots as magisterially as he ruled the House. "He wants to run the outside," says conservative leader Paul Weyrich.