Mixed Signals

It was a grand day for the Palestinians. And in the course of it I thought of a remark Maria Mohammedi made. Maria, director of the Arts and Crafts Village of the municipality of Gaza, and an Algerian married to a Palestinian, actually made the remark twice, because the first time it was drowned out by two green-and-white helicopters. Passing low overhead, they were ferrying Bill Clinton and Yasir Arafat from Gaza's newly opened international airport to Arafat's residence in the Rimal quarter of Gaza. As they started descending toward the sea, and the Gazans in nearby al-Katiba Square lowered the hands that had been shading upward-cast eyes, Maria answered a question I had asked. "Very different," she said of the two people she has lived with. " The Algerians say what they think. The Palestinians say what you want to hear. They're like...." She wriggled a hand as if it was a fish out of water.

She was talking of social, not political, behavior. A firm supporter of the Palestinian cause, she was not seeking to strengthen my doubts about it. But my thoughts drifted back to her. For, ostensibly, the whole point of convening the Palestinian National Council (PNC) in Gaza in the extraordinary presence of an American president was to allay, once and for all, Israeli apprehensions that the Palestinians do not mean what they say when they declare their willingness to settle for a mini-state, in Gaza and the West Bank, that will live peacefully alongside Israel. This was the reason for resuscitating the basically defunct PNC one last time, long enough for it to repeal a charter calling for Israel's destruction.

As such, however, it was a futile exercise. There is no way in which repeal of the charter could have achieved such a goal, no way at this juncture that the Palestinians can say or do anything that could achieve it. Many Israelis who have no objection to Palestinian statehood per se remain fearful of its irredentist potential. This is not only because they worry that Maria might be right. It is also because (contrary to what is often asserted about them) they are quite capable of putting themselves in the Palestinians' shoes. In fact, they know better than anyone else what the Palestinians have lost because it is they who now possess it. And they know how little of it, even if the Palestinians' stated demands are met, will be gotten back.

"we have a dream: a free palestine" declared the posters of a thumbs-up Clinton and a V-signing Arafat decorating the streets of Gaza. But the Palestinians have two dreams, as a man in the Gaza neighborhood of Jabalya, the ex-refugee camp in which the intifada first started, put it to me that morning: the hilm zeghir and the hilm kebir, the "little dream" of a West Bank-Gaza state and the "big dream" of all of Palestine--and, from an Israeli point of view, the great unanswered question of the peace process has always been whether the Palestinians are prepared to give up the big dream for the little one.