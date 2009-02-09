Meet the Press

With Barack Obama’s first news conference slated for tonight at 8 p.m. eastern, it is a safe bet that--like on Inauguration Day--the most over-used word in the English language Monday will be “Kennedy-esque.” There will be paeans to John Kennedy’s style and grace in the press room, as well as questions about whether Obama could ever possibly match them. But were JFK’s press conferences really that remarkable? Well, yes. Just as Babe Ruth remains baseball’s greatest slugger even though his home-run records have been eclipsed by chemically fueled parvenus, John Kennedy reigns as the master of the live presidential news conference, an art form that he and press secretary Pierre Salinger invented. With an estimated 65 million Americans watching the 6 p.m. telecast, JFK strode onto the stage of the State Department Auditorium on January 25, 1961, and made history. As a breathless TV newscaster said on air, “This is being presented live for the first time. In previous years, presidential news conferences have been recorded and filmed, but never broadcast or televised live.”

Beginning in 1955, Dwight Eisenhower’s news conferences had been filmed for television, but press secretary Jim Haggerty insisted on double-checking the transcripts for any potential presidential misstatements before they could be broadcast. As Salinger tells it in his memoir, With Kennedy, he asked the president-elect in Palm Beach a few weeks before the Inauguration, “What do you think of opening up your press conferences to live television? I don’t think there’s any doubt you can handle it. You proved that against Nixon in the debates.” The courtier’s flattery with which Salinger posed the question guaranteed that it would appeal to JFK’s vanity. Kennedy’s confidence prevailed against the opposition of his top advisers, notably Ted Sorensen, McGeorge Bundy, and Dean Rusk. Even more irate over live television were the White House correspondents for the major newspapers who feared that show-business values would trump substance. (These old White House hands would be proven right, but not while Kennedy was president).

The glib assumption these days is that JFK’s 64 face-offs with reporters were memorable simply because they were so witty and the youthful president oozed sex appeal. Video footage of the press conferences is nearly impossible to locate on the web, so these facile impressions are fostered by the brief news clips that pop up on television featuring, say, Kennedy being asked to comment on Vaughn Meader’s “First Family” comedy impersonations: “I listened to Mr. Meader’s record and I thought it sounded more like Teddy than it did me.”

(Audio recordings of a few Kennedy press conferences can be found online at the American Presidency Project. And the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library has written transcripts of all of them.)