CAP's Obama contingent got an early boost in February 2007, when Tom Daschle endorsed the insurgent. The former Senate majority leader is a distinguished senior fellow at CAP, and his announcement helped to balance the scales, recalls one research associate: "It added a large degree of legitimacy to supporting Obama for whenever people wanted to come out." The outing process nonetheless remained gradual, say staffers--until the votes started coming in. "Nothing coalesced until the primaries began and people had to start choosing candidates," says the research associate. Recalls Cirincione: "We'd be watching TV and see something about the race, and people would smile." Staffers started taking note of which co-workers smiled when a certain candidate was doing well. "It gradually became clear that more and more of the people who I thought were Clinton supporters were rooting for Obama--and then working for Obama," says Cirincione. By the week of the South Carolina vote, say CAPpers, it was hard to miss the enthusiasm for Obama, among the junior staff in particular. "You'd see groups of younger people huddled in the hallway asking who was getting rides where [to campaign for Obama]," recalls the research associate.

Today, Team Hillary finds itself faced with a "Clinton White House in exile" completely awash in Obamamania. CAP's national security team is overwhelmingly pro-Obama, with many members advising the campaign. Executive Vice President for Policy Melody Barnes was an early supporter, while Senior VP for Domestic Policy Cassandra Butts has been an Obama chum since law school. Some veteran Clintonites (such as Smith and Daalder) have joined the revolution. And, among junior staff, Hillary folks are a rare breed. This isn't to suggest there aren't plenty of Clinton devotees still in residence, especially in CAP's upper echelons. But supporters of both candidates say the in-house divide tilts heavily in Obama's favor. (The most equitable guesstimate I heard was a 60-40 split.) The quasi-joke around CAP's H Street offices is that members of Team Hillary now snarkily refer to the group as the Center for Obama's Progress. Responds Podesta with an awkward chuckle, "Oh, well, let's just say that the ... um ... I think I ought to be careful about that one."

It's true that, to some degree, the organization was never the Hillary outpost of Beltway lore. As multiple staffers remind me (all together now!), CAP is dedicated to the long-term advancement of progressive policies rather than to any individual candidate. Non-Clinton experts from the Hill, academia, and other administrations have long called the center home, and Podesta has always been open to colleagues aiding and abetting candidates not named Clinton (on their own time, of course; CAP has no intention of jeopardizing its 501(c)(3) status). Podesta stresses that he "didn't wake up one day surprised that there were a bunch of people here for Obama."

Still, it's hard not to see Hillary's loss of the unofficial CAP primary as a microcosm of her surprisingly tenuous claim on the party establishment. Maybe it loved her in the beginning, or at least felt loyalty to her. Yet the relationship was always a bit codependent for some people's taste, and, along the way, more and more Dems came to see it as unwholesome and costly. Obama may have been an attractive suitor. But he swept into the midst of a marriage that was probably shakier than most people realized.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, CAP's enduring Hillary fans seem less effusive than their pro-Obama counterparts these days. A few are even hesitant to discuss their political preference, as though fearing they'll come across as killjoys at the ongoing Obamapalooza. Noting that most of them have been through contentious primaries before, they emphasize what great relationships they have with their Obama-smitten colleagues and how, in the end, the entire CAP family will unite around the eventual nominee.