God's Country

WASHINGTON--The recent campaign forum at Saddleback Church in which U.S. presidential hopefuls Barack Obama and John McCain answered questions from pastor Rick Warren, the new star of the evangelical Christian movement, could only have happened in America. The rest of the world watched in wonder as the two candidates proclaimed their faith before the tribunal of God, trying to persuade the jury that their views on abortion, gay marriage, stem cell research, state-sponsored altruism and other "value" issues do not depart (too much) from dogma.

Not that the conduct of Warren or his followers was in any way intolerant. Quite the contrary: Both the host and the audience could not have been more congenial and fair-minded. But the forum highlighted the test that McCain, a conservative mistrusted by many conservatives, and Obama, a believer who some conservatives see as a closet Muslim, are having to pass with the evangelical community, an important factor in American politics.

What was fascinating about the event was not the questions or the answers--or even, as many commentators are pointing out, the stylistic differences between a Socratic Obama and a martial McCain. It was what the forum told the rest of the world about America.

The encounter at Saddleback, a megachurch in California's Orange County, brought home to an international audience a great theme of American history: the tension between the theocratic and the secular. It has been there from the nation's beginning, in the difference between the original Virginia settlers, whose ambition was not subordinate to religion, and the Pilgrims from the Mayflower, who wanted to establish the kingdom of God. And historians have pointed to the Great Awakening, the religious revival in 18th-century America, as the matrix from which the revolution sprang: British historian Paul Johnson sees in the fact that the American Revolution was "a religious event" the essential difference with the French Revolution. And yet the U.S. Constitution is a secular document that pretty much ignores religion until the First Amendment--which then lays in stone the separation of church and state.