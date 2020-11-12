The Craftsman and the Nihilist

Although Hand had no qualms about tampering with the text of the Constitution, he was reluctant to tamper with the sacred prerogatives of judges or courts. He opposed, for example, fdr's court-packing plan, and Theodore Roosevelt's proposal in 1913 for popular recall of judicial decisions, on the grounds that both would threaten judicial independence and political stability. In the same spirit he opposed the 1958 Jenner-Butler bill designed to curb the power of the Warren Court by eliminating its jurisdiction over cases involving loyalty and subversion. "Some final authority," he said, "is better than unsettled conflict." He appeared, at times, to be more concerned with preserving the institutional autonomy of judges than he was with preserving the Constitution itself. But both positions were consistent with his horror of direct popular controls and his exaltation of elite judges, restrained by their own sense of discretion rather than by the textual Bill of Rights.

If Hand's constitutional nihilism were limited to his hostility to the doctrine of substantive due process (which does not appear in the Constitution), then perhaps he could be forgiven as an overzealous textualist. After all, the resurrection of substantive due process in the contraception and abortion cases of the '60s and '70s confirmed many of Hand's fears about judicial legislation. But throughout his career, Hand continued to advocate and to practice judicial abstinence, upholding laws even when they conflicted with rights that do appear explicitly in the text of the Constitution. He invalidated an act of Congress only once in his fifty-two year career, and even then he could only bring himself to strike down part of FDR's National Industrial Recovery Act, rather than the whole act. During his first twenty-five years on the bench, he found only two state laws unconstitutional, and both decisions filled him with qualms.

Hand's most infamous refusal to enforce individual rights is his 1951 decision in the Dennis case. He upheld the Smith Act, a sweeping federal sedition law passed in 1940, and he sustained the conviction of eleven Communist Party leaders for advocating revolution. (To be more precise, the defendants were charged with conspiring to organize a group to advocate revolution, a charge that came perilously close, as Harry Kalvin has noted, to a conspiracy to organize a conspiracy to commit a speech crime.) Instead of skeptically evaluating the government's implausible claim that teaching Marxist-Leninist doctrine would lead inevitably to violence, Hand melodramatically described the world situation during the cold war: "Any border fray, any diplomatic incident, any difference in construction of the modus vivendi--such as the Berlin blockade we have just mentioned--might prove a spark in the tinderbox, and lead to war." And instead of focusing carefully on the immediacy of the danger, Hand announced a lax reformulation of Holmes's "clear and present danger" test. In words the Supreme Court would endorse, Hand said that courts must ask "whether the gravity of the `evil,' discounted by its improbability, justifies such invasion of free speech as is necessary to avoid the danger." This gave judges broad discretion to balance their personal notions of public order against the value of free expression.

Can Hand's unsettling performance in Dennis be reconciled with his lifelong commitment to freedom of expression? Gunther emphasizes Hand's personal opposition, expressed in letters and courageous speeches, to the Red Scares of the 1920s and the 1950s; and he stresses that, as a trial judge, Hand had taken a much more expansive view of the First Amendment. In the 1917 Masses case Hand proposed a rigorous First Amendment test that the Supreme Court ignored at the time but eventually adopted in the 1960s. The Masses suit arose under the Espionage Act of 1917, which made criticism of the government a federal crime for the first time in nearly 120 years. According to most judges of the era, speech was punishable if violation of the law was the probable effect of the words. According to Hand, however, judges had no special competence to foresee the future; and they were not likely to be immune to the "herd instinct" of wartime hysteria. He urged instead a more "absolute and objective" test focusing on the nature of the words themselves, rather than on their probable consequences. If the words counseled a violation of the law, then they could be forbidden; if not, they had to be protected.