What is particularly sobering about the new NIE is that it indicates that Al Qaeda may start to use Iraq, a veritable laboratory for urban warfare, as a launching pad for attacks on the United States. Britain may already have been the victim of such an attack. Western intelligence services are investigating a possible Al Qaeda in Iraq role in last month's doctors' plot in the United Kingdom. It is significant that Al Qaeda in Iraq's new leader, Abu Ayyub al Masri, has affiliated himself much more closely with Osama bin Laden than his predecessor, Abu Musab al Zarqawi, and he committed himself to global jihad last November by stating "we will not rest from our jihad until we blow up the White House."

The new NIE points to the fact that Al Qaeda is now in a position to raise funds from Iraq for such operations. While the 9/11 operations cost around $500,000, last November a leaked U.S. government report found that insurgent groups in Iraq were raising up to $200 million a year through oil theft, kidnappings, and other nefarious activities. Al Qaeda in Iraq is therefore likely to have a war chest of several million dollars, which explains why, as early as 2005, Zawahiri was requesting the transfer of funds from Iraq to the core Al Qaeda leadership in Pakistan to sustain "[funding] lines that have been cut off."

In fact it can now be stated that Iraq and Pakistan constitute a new axis of Al Qaeda terrorism, with Al Qaeda in Iraq energizing jihadists and Al Qaeda in Pakistan directing that energy toward the home soil of the United States and its allies. Bilal Abdullah, the British-Iraqi doctor who drove his SUV into a Glasgow airport two weeks ago, may be indicative of this development in that he witnessed the U.S. invasion of Iraq first hand and made a trip from Britain to Pakistan in the summer of 2006 that is under investigation by British authorities.

Also representative of this emerging axis is the fact that Al Qaeda's most active operational commander in recent years has been Abdul Hadi Al Iraqi, a former Iraqi army major who engineered the formation of Al Qaeda in Iraq by persuading Zarqawi to join forces with Bin Laden in 2004. Until his capture in 2006 Abdul Hadi traveled back and forth between the Afghanistan/Pakistan border region and Iraq, shoring up ties between the groups, while directing British militants based in Pakistan to carry out the July 7 subway bombings in London, a plot to use fertilizer bombs to attack the UK in 2004, and, according to Pakistani intelligence sources, last summer's plot to bring down ten U.S. airliners.

And, just this Wednesday, the U.S. military in Iraq revealed that earlier this month it captured a senior Iraqi Al Qaeda operative, Khalid al Mashdani, who told his U.S. interrogators that he had acted as a key conduit between the top leaders of Al Qaeda in Iraq and Bin Laden and Zawahiri. A spokesman, General Kevin Bergner, told reporters that the U.S. military had learned from Al Mashdani and other captured operatives that "there is a flow of strategic direction, of prioritization of messaging and other guidance that comes from the Al Qaeda senior leadership to the Al Qaeda in Iraq leadership."

This strengthening Al Qaeda axis means that the war on terrorism has become much more difficult to fight. It seems as if the United States now has little choice but to leave significant forces in or near Iraq to prevent parts of the country from becoming a safe haven for Al Qaeda. At the same time, it will take significant resources to dislodge Al Qaeda from the foothold it has gained in Western Pakistan while the United States has been focused on Iraq. The scale of the challenge probably means that is inevitable that Al Qaeda's terrorist capabilities will increase still further before they can be degraded.

It's not that the Musharraf regime has not cooperated with the United States in the war on terrorism, because arguably Pakistan has done more than any other country to take on Al Qaeda, but rather that it needs to do much more. Pakistan's commitment to neutralizing Taliban militants has unfortunately been clouded by the long-standing desire by the country's top military brass to achieve "strategic depth" in its conflict with India. Because the Taliban is fiercely anti-Indian, unlike the current Afghan government, a strong Taliban is seen as serving the interests of Pakistan.

The Bush administration therefore needs to put much more pressure on the Musharraf regime to combat militants in the border area and allow U.S. Special Forces greater latitude to operate in western Pakistan. Since 9/11, the United States has provided Pakistan with $10 billion, mostly channeled to the country's military, which gives the Bush administration a great deal of leverage with Islamabad. While Pakistan's generals may want strategic depth with India, they certainly don't want U.S. deliveries of F16s to be cancelled nor for such planes to be grounded because U.S. military aid dries up.

The Bush administration's public comments suggest that their "softly, softly" approach toward Pakistan is linked to the desire to avoid an Islamist coup in a country with nuclear weapons. Thomas Fingar, a deputy director of National Intelligence, testified last week that "aggressive military action against extremists has caused the [Pakistani] government concern over the potential for tribal rebellion and a backlash by sympathetic Islamic parties." According to The New York Times such concerns contributed to an operation to capture Al Qaeda's number two, Ayman al Zawahiri, in 2005 being called off.

However the Bush administration should not take Musharraf's "après moi le déluge" rhetoric too much to heart. As Zawahiri himself implicitly acknowledged in a recent statement, the strength of the Pakistan's military means that militants are in no position to topple the Pakistani regime. Better, he stated, for Pakistanis to go and fight jihad in Afghanistan. And any "Islamist backlash" is probably manageable because Pakistan's coalition of Islamist parties are currently only polling at 5 percent, while the recent stand-off at Islamabad's Red Mosque harmed the standing of religious fundamentalists in the eyes of many Pakistanis. Moreover, Benazir Bhutto, the most likely civilian successor to Musharraf, this week criticized his peace deal with Taliban and Al Qaeda militants in a Pakistani TV interview and promised that in office she would "break the status quo."

In the aftermath of the Red Mosque standoff, President Musharraf vowed to "fight against extremism and terrorism no matter what province." As this week's NIE makes clear, to help prevent another terrorist attack in the United States, the Bush administration must make him keep his word.

By Paul Cruickshank