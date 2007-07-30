Precisely what result this produces is unclear, since some of the details are murky and Giuliani has said he won't put out specific numbers for a few months. (My efforts to clarify the plan were fruitless. Giuliani's advisers referred me to the official organizing committee; a spokesperson there, Maria Comella, referred me to the speech and official campaign materials) Among the key unanswered questions: Would Giuliani cap the existing employer deduction at $15,000 for a family, like Bush would, or simply offer an individual tax credit worth up to that amount? For the poor, would he offer the deduction as a refundable credit, which would be worth more? Would he pay for it with cuts in Medicaid?

Still, it looks like the Giuliani proposal will be relatively close to the schemes which Bush has proposed, about which we do know quite a bit. A year ago, after Bush first floated an embryonic version of his proposal, economist Jason Furman wrote in the National Tax Journal that "Empirical estimates show that eliminating the tax incentive for employer-provided insurance, without creating another pooling arrangement, could increase the number of people without insurance--even in a relatively limited proposal like that of President Bush." What's more, research has suggested that those getting insurance will probably be relatively healthy, while those losing it will be relatively unhealthy.

Some might complain that Furman, though a well-respected economist in his own right, worked in the Clinton White House and frequently advises Democrats. (As it happens, that's true of most highly regarded economists who work on health care. Make of that what you will.) But the Joint Committee on Taxation came to the same conclusion. Even the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which is part of the administration, strained to put an attractive gloss on this idea when Bush trotted it officially out this year. Its own evaluation, under favorable assumptions, suggested the proposal would reduce the number of uninsured by 3 to 5 million--meaning around 40 million people still wouldn't have coverage.

In sheer scope, that's a far cry from what Giuliani's counterparts--the ones seeking the Democratic nomination--are proposing. In fact, it's not even close to comparable.

Why might Giuliani support such an approach? One possibility is that he simply doesn't think the problem of people losing health insurance is, well, a problem. Among Giuliani's advisers is David Gratzer of the Manhattan Institute. Gratzer, a physician, is a smart and prolific writer. (He and I had a cordial debate in these pages some weeks ago.) And among his many articles are repeated protestations that the problem of the uninsured is significantly overstated--because, among other things, a lot of them are already eligible for public programs or lose coverage for only part of the year.

Gratzer's other passion--which he shares with Sally Pipes of the Pacific Research Institute, another Giuliani adviser--is deep opposition to universal health care. Both Gratzer and Pipes are Canadian by birth. Both have spent enormous time warning people that health care in their country means long waits, no cutting-edge care, and maddening bureaucracy. And what's true of Canada, they suggest, would be true of any system giving insurance to everybody. "A universal health-care system run by government will reduce the quality and access to health care for all Americans," Pipes wrote for National Review Online in 2003. "It's a prescription for disaster."

This is a pretty good harbinger of how the debate over universal health care will play out should it become a huge, all-encompassing fight in 2009, just like it was in 1993 and 1994 when Bill Clinton tried it. Conservatives will promise a little help, for some people, but mostly they'll tell scare stories about universal health care.

And the arguments are weak. People eligible for public programs frequently don't sign up because enrollment procedures are so difficult, frequently by design--since states are reluctant to spend too much money on them. (Put another way, if everybody eligible for these programs signed up, the states would quickly find other ways to reduce their public programs, probably by limiting eligibility.) If somebody loses insurance for only part of the year, it's still a problem--particularly if it coincides with a medical problem, which will very quickly induce serious financial distress. Indeed, if anything the 40-something million figures understate the problem. Studies have shown that 80 million Americans--over a quarter of the population--lose insurance at some point during a two-year period. That's a lot of people worrying about medical bills and, in many cases, rationing their own care because they fear the cost.

As for the supposed deficiencies of systems abroad, that's been covered pretty exhaustively in these pages before--as well as by folks like Kevin Drum, Matthew Holt, Paul Krugman, Maggie Mahar, and Ezra Klein. But just in case anybody needs a refresher, the horror stories abroad have been wildly exaggerated. A lot of those supposedly inferior countries seem to get overall results that are as good, if not better, than the U.S. while spending less. And the best countries--like France, Germany, Switzerland, take your pick--do it while offering as much if not more convenience and immediacy than the U.S. does to its citizens.

Still, Giuliani's argument will likely resonate with a lot of voters--thanks, in part, to Michael Moore. Sicko did a great service by highlighting the very real problems in American health care and stressing the far superior systems of (some) European countries. But his hyping of Cuba has given people like Giuliani an easy line of attack, like this quip from a speech on Monday: "Only Michael Moore, Hillary Clinton, [and] Barack Obama want to go to Cuba for health care."

Needless to say, neither Clinton nor Obama have ever said anything remotely of the sort. But maybe it's good that Giuliani puts this propaganda front and center now--because it will force them and other universal health care advocates to start thinking up responses.

A new memo from the strategy firm of Democracy Corps, published last week, might help in that effort. Based on a recent poll, they concluded that the issue of insurance security--whether you feel like your insurance will be there and take care of you--resonates more than mere affordability--how expensive your insurance is. Reasonable people can dispute the poll's true meaning. And, to be quite honest, I've often thought the opposite might be true. But the Democracy Corps conclusion does have a certain logic to it, given the rising number of people without insurance--and the creeping sense, even among the insured, that their coverage won't be there when they need it. Keep in mind, too, that pollster Stanley Greenberg is one of the founders of Democracy Corps. He was Clinton's pollster during the 1993-94 debacle, so if anybody knows the perils of misinterpreting health-care polling, it's him.

If the finding is right, then the best rejoinder to Giuliani and others who make similarly flawed arguments may be to ignore the policy minutiae and focus on the big picture. A candidate who supports universal health care can make voters this promise: "You will have health insurance from the day you are born until the day you die, and nothing can take it away." Giuliani and his allies can't make the same promise. And maybe that's enough to do the trick, no matter how many times they scream about "socialism."