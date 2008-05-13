The Big Race, Continued

In my cover story this week, "The Big Race," I mention that white women voters who have been backing Democrats should prove sympathetic to Barack Obama’s candidacy. I had a specific study of women voters in mind, but I didn’t want to exhaust readers’ patience with the description of another psychological experiment. I will describe the study here, because I think it has important implications for the 2008 election.

Many political scientists and historians have explained the gender gap between men and women voters as having really taken hold in 1980, when women went for Reagan by only 47 to 45 percent, while men favored him by a score of 55 to 36 percent. They attribute the disparity in that election to the Republicans opposition to equal rights for women and their embrace of the religious right. Saying the Democratic-leaning gender gap started in 1980, though, ignores quite a bit of history. Through 1960, a higher percentage of women than of men generally favored Republicans, but in 1964, a higher percentage of women than men backed Lyndon Johnson against Barry Goldwater. The gender gap reappeared in 1968, when more men than women backed George Wallace, and again in the 1972 election between Richard Nixon and George McGovern (women went with McGovern). In all of these elections, party differences on racial issues overshadowed any differences on gender issues.

After the 2000 election, four political scientists, Vincent L. Hutchings and Nicholas A. Valentino of the University of Michigan and Tasha S. Philpot and Ismail K. White of the University of Texas, devised a set of experiments to test whether the gender gap was indeed being driven by racial rather than gender issues. They reasoned that what mattered to women voters was how compassionate a candidate appeared, and that a candidates’ attitude toward African Americans was an important clue on that score.

The political scientists gathered together 145 white voters in Ann Arbor in July 2000. A control group read a set of non-political newspaper articles. A second group read articles, headlined “Gore, Bush Differ on Black Issues,” that, using facts from the campaign, set out dramatic differences between the candidates on such issues as civil rights, affirmative action, public education, and health care. A third group read stories titled, “Gore, Bush Similar on Black Issues,” that underlined the commonalities between the candidates. A fourth group read stories about Gore and Bush’s differences on women’s issues. The political scientists then compared the subjects’ preference for Gore and Bush after reading the racial and gender stories with the preferences of the control group.