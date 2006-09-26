Last year, Sylvester Stallone was looking for just the right location to film Rambo IV. As he told Entertainment Weekly recently, ‘’I called Soldier of Fortune magazine and said, ‘What is the most critical man-doing-inhumanity-to-man situation right now in the world? Where is it?’” The actor was pointed not to Sudan, North Korea, or the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but to Burma, whose military dictators have committed virtually every human rights violation imaginable. In July, the Senate voted overwhelmingly to renew sanctions against the regime, which took power in a 1962 coup and goes by the dubious title of State Peace and Development Council (SPDC). In a fiery plea, echoed by senators from both parties, Senator Mitch McConnell decried the junta’s many political prisoners (including Aung San Suu Kyi, Burma’s rightful president), its abuse of minorities, and its use of rape as a weapon of war. Others would add extreme secrecy, forced labor, and even genocide to the list. “The allies of the Burmese people,” McConnell railed, “have a moral obligation to continue to stand against the SPDC.”

But Alan Rabinowitz, director of science and exploration at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), has other priorities. Based in New York, WCS has been working in Burma since 1993 as part of its overall mission to save wildlife and wild lands around the globe. In that time, Rabinowitz has posted a number of conservation successes--establishing the world’s largest tiger reserve, for example, and discovering a new, rare species of deer. The splashy headlines, however, have come at a price. WCS’s work in Burma has provided the regime with money, information, and political cover for its abuse of ethnic groups, all while downplaying its human right violations. WCS has stood not against the regime but with it.

The current U.S. sanctions against Burma, first adopted in 1997, are designed to keep money from the regime. Burmese officials are banned from using U.S. financial services, and U.S. companies are prohibited from importing Burmese goods or, with few exceptions, investing in the country (a grandfather clause let some companies stay). As Edith Mirante, an author and activist working on Burma issues for over 20 years, puts it, the sanctions “were never designed to bring the junta to its knees, but to prevent them from getting rich.” NGOs like WCS can work in Burma for humanitarian activities if they fill out a licensing application, and Rabinowitz denies that any WCS money goes directly to the junta. But, over the years, his organization has poured thousands of dollars into the coffers of the forest ministry, which is very closely tied to the military.

Rabinowitz’s earliest work in Burma is detailed in his 2001 memoir, Beyond the Last Village. After befriending the forestry minister, General Chit Swe, Rabinowitz was given almost free rein to pursue his conservation goals in Burma. In 1996, he obtained permission to explore the remote northernmost region of Burma, around Hkakabo Razi Mountain. He spent $16,000 outfitting the survey expedition for its two months in country, and, after injuries and weariness caught up with his team, he hired a military helicopter to lift them out. The initial amount requested by the military was a staggering $50,000. The amount paid, $1,500, may seem like a bargain in comparison, but in poor, starving, and overly militarized Burma, it is also enough to hire a handful of soldiers and pay them for a year.