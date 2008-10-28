I remember her being very confident. Without being--there’s a fine line sometimes between cocky and confident. I would not classify her as cocky. My thing--my rule was, if I gave them a test and they thought I marked it wrong, they thought it should have been right, I’d say, "Just don’t tell me you want a point. Marshal evidence to back it up--like a court of law. If there’s enough evidence, I’ll give you the point." She was kind of like that. She thought she was right. She’d come up [he laughs]. She wasn’t the only student, but she was one of them. She wouldn’t cop a plea. She wouldn’t sit and argue to be petulant. She was a good student.

She would--I don’t remember every single instance it happened. Sometimes I’d say, "Fine, you get the point." Sometimes--she didn’t show she’d done it. Some [students] would argue just--stupid arguments. Just to argue. She wasn’t that way. She didn’t sit and ride a dead horse.

Here’s the corresponding passage from my piece:

Palin is often described in profiles as an academic standout. But, as on the basketball court, she was good but not great. Like most high schools, Wasilla had several distinct subcultures--among them, a religious/jock clique, of which Palin was a part, and a group of more bookish kids that took AP classes and studied theater. "We were considered the geekier, nerdy kids. We were smarter," recalls Elle Ede, another classmate. And yet Palin didn't lack for academic ambition. Rodger Foreman, one of her English teachers, would allow students to appeal their exam grades if they felt they'd been scored harshly. Foreman recalls that Palin regularly availed herself of the appeals process. "She was kind of like that. She thought she was right."

By Rodger Foreman and Noam Scheiber