Mute Justice

This is important not merely because it means Balkan history books might someday contain the truth. The trials have also prodded the main actors in the wars in the former Yugoslavia--always driven first and foremost by regard for self--to turn on one another, producing more evidence. A few days after Jorda announced the steep Blaskic sentence, the newly elected, reformist Croatian government produced a stash of 700 documents that Croatian secret services had hidden--documents the government contends will absolve Blaskic of responsibility on appeal. (Nothing like a 45-year sentence to focus the mind.) According to the Croatian weekly Globus, when Dario Kordic, the Bosnian Croat political leader currently on trial for ordering and participating in massacres of Muslim civilians in central Bosnia, received word that these files had surfaced, incriminating him, he fainted in his detention cell.

And yet, if the tribunal wants to realize its highest and most oft-stated goal--breaking the Balkan cycle of violence--it must stop going about its business so quietly. Only three of the indictments are available online in Serbo-Croatian, and the tribunal's press office did not translate its press releases until February of this year.

The lack of interest found in Serb territory, where state propaganda has long trashed the court, is not surprising. Similarly, in Croatia it will take time for the newly elected government to create a domestic appetite for court news. But, in Bosnia, citizens would better understand the causes and consequences of the war if they watched witnesses, survivors, and, indeed, perpetrators testify. They would also gain official international acknowledgment of their suffering while watching some very deserving thugs pay for their sins. Yet only one Bosnian journalist was even present at the Hague for the Blaskic verdict, and she had to battle her editor in Sarajevo to eke out space on the evening news.

Some things, of course, are outside the tribunal's control. Arresting one of the three principal orchestrators of the war--Slobodan Milosevic, Ratko Mladic, or Karadzic--would grab the attention of many Bosnians who have written off the court. But that lies in the hands of nato peacekeepers and their diplomatic overlords, who are still too disposed to dress up real timidity as realpolitik. The tribunal, however, can do other things, like mete out speedier justice. The Blaskic trial took nearly three years to complete; at this pace, it would take the tribunal decades to complete the trials of just those suspects now in custody. The tempo will doubtless quicken as the process becomes routinized, precedents get established, and the tribunal establishes its own historical record of the war. But judges need to seize more control of their courtrooms by trimming the leisurely cigarette breaks and challenging some of the frivolous inquiries from defense lawyers, who are paid at a U.N. rate that gives those from the cash-strapped Balkans little incentive for brevity.

In October, the tribunal launched an outreach program to promote its work. Finally this small office has begun translating the tribunal's press releases into Serbo-Croatian. It has also helped Mirko Klarin, an independent journalist from the region, to secure funding for a weekly TV summary of the tribunal's activities. More important, the tribunal is thinking of staging portions of the trials on Balkan soil--a wise move, even considering the cost and security risks it would entail. As the old legal maxim goes, it is as important that justice be seen to be done as it is that justice be done. Long, redemptive judicial soliloquies will do little to advance the cause of peace if victims, perpetrators, and bystanders do not start watching.

Samantha Power is executive director of the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Her trip was funded by an Open Society Institute Individual Project Fellowship.