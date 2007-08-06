In the ever-deepening quagmire that is the American political debate over the ever-deepening quagmire that is the war in Iraq, there is one thing, at least, that unites Democrats and Republicans: outrage over the Iraqi Parliament's decision to take off the month of August. Michigan Democrat Carl Levin deemed the break from work "unthinkable." Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell proclaimed the Parliament "largely an embarrassment." Even President Bush, speaking in May to Republican lawmakers angry about the Iraqi Parliament's summer plans, said, "The vice president is over there to tell them, 'Do not go on vacation.'" To which we can only respond: How American! Because, while Iraqi lawmakers still have much to learn about democracy, they could certainly teach the United States a thing or two about leisure.

Americans, to put it bluntly, suck at vacationing. The problem, alas, is not that we are a nation of Clark Griswolds--the blue-socks-and-sandals-wearing Chevy Chase character who routinely mucks up his family's vacations. Griswold, for all the bumbling he does on his vacations, at least takes a lot of them (four movies' worth, in fact). Most Americans don't even do that. According to the World Tourism Organization, Americans average only 13 days of vacation per year, as compared with 42 days for Italians, 37 days for the French, and 34 days for Brazilians. Even our neighbors to the north, the ever-industrious Canadians, take double the number of vacation days per year that we do.

So what explains the American aversion to leisure? The Center for Economic and Policy Research's Rebecca Ray and John Schmitt blame the government. In their recent paper, "NoVacation Nation," Ray and Schmitt survey 21 economically advanced countries and find that, while most in the group have a statutory minimum annual leave of about four weeks, "the United States is the only country in the group that does not require employers to provide paid leave." As a result, Ray and Schmitt report, "the average worker in the U.S. private sector receives only about nine days of paid leave and about six paid public holidays per year"; and, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 25 percent of American workers in the private sector do not get any paid vacation time at all. Making matters worse, Ray and Schmitt find that, in the absence of statutory requirements, the paid leave Americans do receive is distributed unequally--with lower-wage, part-time, and small-business workers likely to have the least. Contrast this with a country like Australia--which actually requires one more week of paid leave for its shift workers than for everyone else--and the backwardness of the American approach to vacation becomes more glaring still.

But, even if the U.S. government suddenly wised up and required private employers to offer paid leave on par with other advanced nations, there's no guarantee American employees would respond by making a beeline to their umbrella drinks. A recent survey by the employment firm Hudson found that more than percent of American workers fail to take all the vacation days they do have, and 30 percent use less than half of them. Ironically, this dereliction of leisure is acute even among those most likely to own Hamptons beach houses and Aspen villas. In a recent article in The Harvard Business Review, Sylvia Ann Hewlett and Carolyn Buck Luce wrote about the "extreme jobs" phenomenon--in which high-income employees hold jobs that require them to work at least 60 hours per week and feature extensive travel, tight deadlines, and other similar characteristics. Among extreme-job holders, Hewlett and Buck found, 42 percent "take ten or fewer vacation days per year--far less time off than they are officially entitled to--and 55 percent claim they have had to cancel vacation plans 'regularly.' Moreover, they say no one is forcing them to do this." Indeed, what's most remarkable about these high-earning, vacation-skipping extreme-job holders is that, according to Hewlett and Buck, 66 percent of them wouldn't have it any other way. And if you can't count on the rich--the so- called leisure class--to take vacations, then who can you count on?