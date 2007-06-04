But, if it was O.J. who launched Gregory, it was George W. Bush whomade him. After stints covering the Monica Lewinsky scandal formsnbc and as a "Dateline" correspondent, he was promoted in early2000 to cover the then-Texas governor's presidential run. There,the six-foot-five-inch reporter was bestowed with that ultimatemarker of modern American journalistic accomplishment, one ofBush's terribly inventive nicknames: "Stretch." (It's hard tooverstate the seriousness with which some reporters treat Bush'shabit of nicknaming the journos who cover him. "You will probably,at some point, have to delve into the fact," one reporter told mein a hushed voice, "that Gregory is not the only 'Stretch' in theWhite House press corps"--a reference to the Washington Examiner'ssix-foot-seven Bill Sammon.)

Gregory's first few years covering the White House were a darkperiod for American journalism. Bush came into office determined tochange the way the White House interacted with the press, bytreating the press corps not as an indispensable civic institutionbut rather as just another special interest. His administrationdeliberately marginalized national reporters by tightly controllinginformation and by courting smaller (and usually less skeptical)local news outlets. After the September 11 attacks, it tookadvantage of the president's sky-high approval ratings to encouragea climate in which efforts to challenge him were seen, for a time,as vaguely treasonous. At a 2003 panel discussion, ElisabethBumiller, then the White House correspondent for The New YorkTimes, suggested the degree to which the press had been intimidatedwhen she tried to explain reporters' failure to ask tough questionsat a press conference on the eve of the Iraq invasion. "It'sfrightening to stand up there, " Bumiller said. "Nobody wanted toget into an argument with the president at this very serioustime."

Gregory was hardly posing searching questions during this period.But he could only suppress his inner Sam Donaldson for so long. Hisbreaking point came in the summer of 2005, after it became clearthat the White House had deceived the press about Karl Rove's rolein the unmasking of Valerie Plame. At a July press briefing, heasked McClellan, "Did Karl Rove commit a crime?" The presssecretary's evasive response spurred a spectacular Gregory tizzy:"You're not saying anything," he told McClellan. "[D]on't you owethe American public a fuller explanation?" Watching Gregoryproclaim himself the vox populi--and in such a deep voice--it'shard not to think of Ron Burgundy. But the effect of the incidentwas to fatally undermine McClellan's credibility and embolden thepress corps. "When David began to be more openly aggressive, itbroke the pattern that existed," says Judy Keen of USA Today. "Andthat always sort of makes people wonder about their ownperformance."

Gregory has spent the past two years staging similarly theatricalshowdowns with the administration--many of them triggered by theWhite House inadvertently bruising his ego. After Vice PresidentDick Cheney accidentally shot his hunting partner on a Texas ranchlast year, his office released the news to a local newspaper ratherthan to the national media. Gregory led the pushback, whichculminated with him calling McClellan a "jerk." At a pressconference last September, Gregory raised the concern that theadministration's dismissive approach to the Geneva Conventionscould make it easier for Iran or North Korea to "rough up" Americanprisoners. When Bush, after a typically circuitous nonanswer, triedto move on, Gregory interrupted: "But, sir, this is an importantpoint." This prompted a petulant presidential retort: "The point Ijust made is the most important point." A month later, duringanother Bush press conference, Gregory dismissed the announcementof new benchmarks for the Iraqi government as "semantic rhetoricalgames, and all politics, two weeks before an election."

These incidents have predictably cemented Gregory's identity asExhibit A in the conservative case against the liberal media. Afterthe "jerk" outburst, he was forced to apologize publicly. Theconservative group Accuracy in Media printed up postcards forsupporters to sign and send to Gregory, informing him that "peoplewho watched the briefings were astounded that a White Housereporter for a major news organization would behave in such aninfantile or childish manner." And an anonymous critic created thewebsite firedavidgregory. com, which called Gregory "anembarrassment" and accused him of suffering from "Bush DerangementSyndrome."

None of which has slowed Gregory. When the Iraq Study Group releasedits recommendations for administration policy, Gregory asked thenew press secretary, Tony Snow, "Can this report be seen asanything other than a rejection of this president's handling of thewar?" Snow dismissed the question as "partisan." But, the next day,instead of encouraging conservative bloggers and pundits to turntheir fire on Gregory, as the White House might once have done,Snow reversed course. He apologized from the podium for the"partisan" charge and afterward went out of his way to praiseGregory during an interview with the conservative blog Powerline.After years of seeing journalists cowed by White House flacks, it'snice to see those flacks a bit cowed themselves. That's why FirstAmendment-supporters everywhere should raise a perfectly mixed CapeCod to David Gregory.

By Zachary Roth; Zachary Roth is an editor of The Washington Monthly.