Growing up in Vancouver, I attended an Islamic school every Saturday. There, I learned that Jews can't be trusted because they worship "moolah, not Allah," meaning money, not God. According to my teacher, every last Jew is consumed with business. But looking around my neighborhood, I noticed that most of the new business signs featured Asian languages: Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi, Punjabi, and plenty of Urdu. Not Hebrew. Urdu, which is spoken throughout Pakistan. That reality check made me ask: What if my religious school isn't educating me? What if it's indoctrinating me?

I'm reminded of this question thanks to the news that Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses and ten other works of fiction, will be knighted by the Queen of England. On Monday, Pakistan's religious affairs minister said that in light of how Rushdie has blasphemed Islam with provocative literature, it's understandable why angry Muslims would commit suicide bombings over his knighthood. Members of Parliament, as well as the Pakistani government, amplified the condemnation of Britain, feeding cries of offense to Muslim sensibilities from Europe to Asia.

As a Muslim, you better believe I'm offended--by these absurd reactions.

I'm offended that it's not the first time honors from the West have met with vitriol and violence. In 1979, Pakistani physicist Abdus Salam became the first Muslim to win the Nobel Prize in science. He began his acceptance speech with a verse from the Koran. Salam's country ought to have celebrated him. Instead, rioters tried to prevent him from re-entering the country. Pakistan's Parliament even declared him a "non-Muslim" because he belonged to a religious minority. His name continues to be controversial, invoked by state authorities in hushed tones.