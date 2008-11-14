Goodbye to All That

Rep. Tim Ryan, a pro-life Democrat from Ohio, stumped all over his state urging Catholic groups and others on his side of the abortion question to put their faith in Obama's pledge. He's confident Obama will keep it.

"He could address this issue in a thoughtful way and take it off the table," said Ryan, the co-sponsor of an abortion reduction bill with Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn. In moving quickly, he says, Obama would "show that there is a new politics by acting on one of the most divisive issues of the last 30 years."

This should not be hard, Ryan says, since the central elements of their bill are "bread-and butter issues for Democrats."

These include contraception programs, even if these are a sticking point for some social conservatives, along with "programs that are going to encourage women to bring their children to term." Among them: expanded health coverage for women and children, more child care, adoption help, and income support for the working poor.

"What shouldn't happen," says DeLauro, who is staunchly pro-choice, "is that we continue to fight the old battles." Noting that many new members of the Democrats' expanded House majority are opposed to abortion, she adds: "A common ground approach is more consistent with the times and--with the increased diversity of new House members -- more likely to succeed."

Obama, who has shown he can draw lessons from Bill Clinton's presidency, can find one on this issue. Picking up on the pro-choice movement's most popular slogan, Clinton declared during his 1992 campaign that abortion should be "safe, legal and rare."

Abortions did become rarer during Clinton's time in office, dropping by 11 percent. But since Clinton made no major public moves on abortion reduction, many pro-lifers who had been inclined his way felt he had ignored the third word in his motto. There's no reason for Obama to make the same mistake--and no reason for advocates of abortion rights to get in the way of his trying to build a new consensus.

On Election Day, according to the exit polls, more than 60 percent of Obama's ballots came from voters who described themselves as either "moderate" or "conservative."

These voters don't want Obama to be timid on his core economic promises, but they do expect him to govern as the cultural moderate he promised to be. He should not lose his chance to make cultural warfare a quaint relic of the past.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

