But then, over the last 30 years, conservatives began confusing their opposition to investments in social programs like welfare with opposition to investments in technology and infrastructure. Today's conservatives say "government should not pick winners and losers in the economy." But this tired old trope--now parroted, ironically, by liberals and environmentalists who believe that carbon taxes and regulation alone can solve the climate crisis--misses the point. An effective technology strategy, one capable of driving the clean energy revolution we need, requires a broad range of investments in everything from building large farms of concentrated solar power to to capturing and storing carbon dioxide emitted from coal plants. To be sure, many of these technologies will fail. But any venture capitalist will tell you that multiple failures are required to reap a single success, and that you can't win if you don't play.

Doing this well will also require insulating these investments from pork-barrel politics. This is no small hurdle, but it is one that the U.S. has managed in the past when it have chosen to do so, as with, for example, certain defense research and development programs like the Defense Advanced Research Programs Agency (DARPA). It also requires establishing clear cost and performance criteria to guide those investments, and that benchmarks for when technologies have matured commercially and no longer require public support. Here again, we have successful models to look to: microchips, where public investment came at critical moments, both in the 1950s and again in the 1980s.

The fact that some past public investments in energy failed is no more an argument against public investment than the failure of private firms to deliver cheap, clean energy is an argument against markets. It is true that government has made some lousy investments--but it has also made remarkable ones.

Companies like Intel and Google wouldn't exist had the Pentagon not invested in transistors and microchips, or invented the Internet from whole cloth. Conservatives should acknowledge these clear historical facts. Doing so does not require one to abandon faith in the efficiency and power of markets. But it does demand the recognition that there is more to the story of America’s remarkable record of innovation and economic growth than entrepreneurial spirit, individual initiative, and free markets. American government, from the very beginning, has made big investments in promising technologies that have defined our history and transformed our world.

In 1955, in his introduction to the very first issue of the National Review, William F. Buckley famously described his new conservative magazine’s mission as follows: “It stands athwart history, yelling Stop…” Yet few conservatives today would want to go back to the days before highways or the Internet. If conservatives are going to engage the climate change debate seriously, they will need to offer America something more. They will need to put forward a serious plan--backed by real money--to drive new clean energy technologies into the market on a massive and unprecedented scale.