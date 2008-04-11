War Without End, Amen

WASHINGTON--The problem with the debate over our future course in Iraq is that the two sides are not even talking about the same things.

For supporters of the war, the primary issue is Iraq itself and what happens if we leave. For the war's opponents, the focus is on how the conflict in Iraq is sapping our energies, weakening our military, and diverting our attention from our other interests in the world.

The bottom line of the testimony this week from Gen. David Petraeus and Ambassador Ryan Crocker is that even after the surge, what gains have been made in Iraq are, as Petraeus put it, "fragile and reversible." For the administration's friends, this can only mean that we need to stay the course. President Bush endorsed that approach on Thursday, meaning that 140,000 or so troops will still be in Iraq when he leaves office.

But the administration's critics (and even some of its sympathizers) see the current policy as the equivalent of constructing a very expensive road, under hazardous conditions, even though those building it can't explain exactly where the road will lead. The road becomes an end in itself. The point is to keep building it in the hope that it will eventually arrive at some lovely destination.